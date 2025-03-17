Iowa's Jada Gyamfi drops 3-word reaction to Hawkeyes seeding reveal during Selection Sunday

Jada Gyamfi and her Iowa Hawkeyes teammates were thrilled to hear their name called during Selection Sunday. All the players cheered as they learned Iowa had secured a 6 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Women's sports photographer Bri Lewerke posted a video on her Instagram story as she watched the bracket reveal on TV. Iowa players were shown celebrating their tournament berth.

"@jadagyamfi yelling 'finally' loud and clear. Can't handle you," Lewerke captioned the post.

On Sunday, Gyamfi, a junior forward for the Hawkeyes, reshared Lewerke's video on her own Instagram story and wrote:

"Took long enough!"

Jada Gyamfi's Instagram story (@jadagyamfi/IG)

Gyamfi, sitting between AJ Ediger and Sydney Affolter, stood up and shouted "finally" after Iowa's name appeared on the bracket.

Iowa entered the field as a No. 1 seed last season after capturing the Big Ten Tournament, all thanks to their former star player Caitlin Clark. Iowa reached the national championship game for a second straight year but lost both.

The Hawkeyes Instagram account also posted several photos and videos capturing the players' excitement following the announcement.

Can Jada Gyamfi and Iowa make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament?

While this season did not go as smoothly as the past few years for the Hawkeyes, they are still a formidable force in college basketball.

Iowa finished the regular season tied for eighth in the Big Ten standings and exited the conference tournament in the quarterfinal round after losing to Ohio State.

Jada Gyamfi played in three of the Hawkeyes' NCAA Tournament games over the last two seasons, so her experience and leadership will be crucial as the team looks to bounce back and prepare for another tournament run.

Iowa is the clear favorite heading into its first-round matchup against Murray State. However, the Racers, who led the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and won tournament titles, will certainly put up a challenge.

Once the Hawkeyes get past the opening game, they'll likely face a tall task in the round of 32, where they could meet a third-seeded Oklahoma team.

"I don't know much about Murray State. I don't know a whole lot of the intricate details of Oklahoma ... but all that other stuff, I got to figure that formula out," coach Jan Jensen reflected on Iowa's path forward after the bracket reveal, via Hawk Central.

Lucy Olsen, a Villanova transfer and Iowa's leading scorer, will be a key factor in the team's progress.

