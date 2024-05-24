ESPN and Peyton Manning produced 'Full Court Press,' which featured Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and KiKi Rice as the most prominent college basketball athletes. The show gave a sneak peek into their lives and followed their journey as college athletes during the March Madness.

Fans instantly became obsessed with the docu-series and shared clips and snippets on their social media accounts. One such fan, who is a jazz singer, shared a part of the show where Caitlin Clark, Jada Gymafi, Kylie Feuerbach, and others attended "SIX" on Broadway in New York.

Clark asks her friends if they have ever been to New York City, and everyone says no except for her, who has visited the city before. Jada reshared the story of the fan on her Instagram account and called it one of the most memorable moments.

"Core memories."

Clark, Gyamfi, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Hannah Stuelke, Kylie Feuerbach, and other teammates share a close bond. They have gone on various trips with each other and also attended Taylor Swift's nationwide tour of all of her albums, The Era's Tour.

Caitlin Clark revealed she almost committed to Notre Dame

The Iowa Hawkeyes were not the first choice of Caitlin Clark. She had her eyes set on Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Apart from that, she had offers from several schools like Iowa State, Texas, and Oregon. In the ESPN's docu-series, Clark revealed that she had almost committed to former HC Muffet McGraw.

“It’s a lot of pressure having to choose and decide where you’re going to spend four years of your life," Clark said. "We’re Catholic and every person, like, idolizes Notre Dame. Like, that’s just what you do. I told Muffet McGraw, one of the greatest coaches of all-time, that I’m gonna play for her.”

But Clark thought playing for the Hawkeyes would be a better decision for her which is why she switched her commitment to Iowa.

“I just knew like — something wasn’t sitting right with me,” Clark said. “So, I tell my parents and I’m like, ‘I think I’m gonna switch to Iowa.’ Which was hard, like, I was scared."

The WNBA rookie continued to say she was afraid to call McGraw to deliver the unfortunate news. However, she had to build up her courage to stay close to her home and family.