“We’re Catholic and every person idolises Notre Dame” - Former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark on why she almost committed to Muffet McGraw’s squad

Before Caitlin Clark committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes, she was set to join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The guard also received offers from Iowa State, Texas, and both Oregon schools.

In ESPN's docu-series, "Full Court Press," Caitlin Clark revealed the reasons for almost choosing to play in South Bend.

“It’s a lot of pressure having to choose and decide where you’re going to spend four years of your life," Clark said. "We’re Catholic and every person, like, idolizes Notre Dame. Like, that’s just what you do. I told Muffet McGraw, one of the greatest coaches of all-time, that I’m gonna play for her.”

However, she felt like she should stay in her home state and play for the Hawkeyes.

“I just knew like — something wasn’t sitting right with me,” Clark said. “So, I tell my parents and I’m like, ‘I think I’m gonna switch to Iowa.’ Which was hard, like, I was scared."

"I’m 17 years old and now I have to call Coach McGraw and tell her that I’m not coming. I remember sitting in my bed and I’m like sweating. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is so bad.’ But I really loved the idea of being close to home.”

Caitlin Clark chose to go to Iowa without even telling her mom, Anne Clark, who had always hoped her daughter would play for the Fighting Irish (per ESPN). Although this was not their choice, Clark's parent chose to support her as they understood that she had a vision to do bigger things for herself.

Caitlin Clark's historic college career

When Caitlin Clark revealed to the world that she chose the University of Iowa and the Hawkeyes, she set a goal of taking the team to its first-ever Final Four appearance. Not many people believed her, though.

The last time Iowa reached the Final Four in March Madness was 1993. The Hawkeyes had four Elite Eight appearances: 1987, 1988, 1993, and 2019. Taking the team to the semis was a far-fetched dream for Clark and Iowa at the time.

However, despite the odds, the guard led the Iowa Hawkeyes way beyond that, as they played two NCAA Tournament title games in 2023 and 2024. Her former Iowa teammate, Gabbie Marshall, said to The Daily Iowan:

“(Caitlin) had a vision, she had a belief, and she brought us all with her. She got us all to buy in and believe that we can make it to the Final Four, and I think just doing that in back-to-back years just shows what belief in a team can do for you.”

Her team achievements aside, Clark also broke numerous records, including the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader (men or women) record.

Now in the WNBA, Clark is expected to deliver at the same level that she did in college. She will make her regular-season debut with the Indiana Fever on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.

Do you think Clark made the right choice in playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: Indiana star Caitlin Clark on breaking the NCAA women's basketball scoring record - "It was never what I was trying to do"