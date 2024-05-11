The much anticipated ESPN docuseries starring Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark finally aired on May 11 on ABC. The series features behind-the-scenes footage from the historic season by the former Iowa star.

In an Instagram snippet by Omaha Productions promoting the docuseries, Clark revealed that the women's college basketball points scoring record had never been a target of hers.

"Like you never set out to break the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, it was never what I was trying to do," Clark said.

During the same snippet, Colin Clark, Caitlin's younger brother narrated how the historic night unfolded when his sister broke the points-scoring record at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"You could just feel it, everyone was watching. No one was in lines, no one was in concessions, no one was getting a covert cone before the game, those first two minutes were just like the most electric atmosphere I have ever been in for any sport. It was just insane," Colin Clark said.

"Everyone in the arena knew that she was going for a logo three. I think all her dreams came true then and there, that's what she worked for. I mean she put blood, sweat and tears into this sport and I think it finally paid off," Colin Clark said.

Caitlin Clark helps other stars get on the map

Caitlin Clark was already a megastar going into last season, having been involved in a titanic national championship game against Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers and she commanded viewership like no other student-athlete.

She was the first basketball star contacted by NFL legend Peyton Manning, whose Omaha Productions co-produced "Full Court Press."

During Friday's "Pat McAfee Show," Manning revealed that instead of taking all the glory of an ESPN docuseries for herself, Caitlin Clark floated the idea to have other women's basketball stars also featured.

The series ended up featuring then-South Carolina Gamecocks star Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA Bruins' Kiki Rice.

"Caitlin Clark is where it started. I did a Zoom with her and kinda talked about the idea for her and she was on board. We found that these things are better when you have multiple players and not just focus on one thing," Manning said.

"Caitlin actually wanted to have other players in it as opposed to just focusing on her, so we got Kamilla Cardoso, we got Kiki Rice. It's three different players, three different schools, three different backgrounds and three different stories."

Caitlin Clark might have departed for the WNBA but she played a huge part in putting other women's college basketball stars on the map.