"Wanted to have other players in it"-$250 million worth Peyton Manning reveals conversation with Caitlin Clark in early stages of "Full Court Press"

New Indiana Fever recruit Caitlin Clark has had a busy season. She has barely had any time off between a record-breaking college basketball season that ended in the national championship game and making her WNBA preseason debut.

She was also a protagonist in the ESPN docuseries "Full Court Press." The docuseries was jointly produced by ESPN and Omaha Productions owned by NFL legend Peyton Manning who has helmed several documentaries examining behind-the-scenes lives of elite athletes.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Manning, who is estimated to be worth $250 million by Forbes, revealed the conversation that he had with Caitlin Clark before the idea for the docuseries was conceived.

"Caitlin Clark is where it started, I did a Zoom with her and kinda talked about the idea for her and she was on board. We found that these things are better when you have multiple players and not just focus on one thing," Manning said.

"Caitlin actually wanted to have other players in it as opposed to just focusing on her so we got Kamilla Cardoso, we got Kiki Rice. It's three different players, three different schools, three different backgrounds and three different stories."

On the red carpet of the premiere, Peyton Manning gave Clark the Indianapolis welcome and revealed how he helped the Fever rookie settle into the area.

"She's going to love Indianapolis," Manning said. "I gave her all my contacts at the airport, St. Elmo's, some behind-the-ropes things here in Indianapolis. It's a great place for her to play. I'm looking forward to watching her."

Caitlin Clark's involvement in the docuseries

The Caitlin Clark segment of the "Full Court Press" docuseries not only covers her record-breaking season but also includes behind-the-scenes footage of the highs and the lows of the season.

The description of the series promised never-before-seen footage and interviews with the players from a historic season for women's college basketball.

Kristen Lappas, the filmmaker who produced the docuseries revealed that it was a one-of-a-kind raw depiction of the lives of elite student-athletes.

“Generally speaking, when we see any content about female athletes, it’s usually very flowery, a little bit watered down, they’re polite, they don’t curse, everybody is friends and it’s very vanilla,” Lappas said. “That’s just not what it is.

"It’s intense and exciting, and women are (as) authentic and uncensored as the men. We hope that if people walk away with anything from this film, they realize that these women are just as intense and want it as bad as the men.”

The production team even spent Christmas day with Clark's family which included a trip to a Kansas City Chiefs game.

The docuseries will air on May 11th on ABC and can be streamed on ESPN+. The ESPN+ version retains the foul language and cursing while the ABC version will be milder, incorporating subtitles.