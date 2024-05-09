Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark attended the premiere of her ESPN docuseries "Full Court Press" at Tobias Theater at Newfields in Indianapolis on Monday. The 2024 WNBA draft No. 1 pick walked the red carpet wearing a Prada outfit worth $8,182, per FarFetch.

Clark's former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Jada Gyamfi hyped up the Fever rookie on her Instagram stories, reposting a picture of Clark on the red carpet during the premiere.

It was not the first time that Gyamfi, who attended the WNBA Draft to support Clark, has shown the bond between the pair on Instagram.

She captioned the story:

"I've turned into a CCfan page."

The four-part docuseries, which also stars Chicago Sky's rookie Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice, airs on ABC on May 11 and will be available to stream on ESPN+ this weekend.

The Caitlin Clark effect in the WNBA?

The WNBA is only 27 years old, and quite a few of its rules and regulations have been criticized by fans, analysts and players as archaic. One of the most stressful was the use of commercial flights.

Recently, there were calls to modernize the salary structure amid the offer by Ice Cube's Big3 League to Caitlin Clark, which involved a mammoth salary reportedly worth $5 million.

After using charter flights throughout her college basketball career, traveling commercially for the popular Clark was an adjustment, even though she has a personal security guard with her at all times.

Before the preseason game against the Dallas Wings, Clark revealed her thoughts on the issue.

“It’s not like we're the odd man out here,” Clark said. “Everybody has to navigate it. And I think it's gonna, you know, cause some problems, maybe, because the popularity of our league is continuing to grow.

“Having to navigate travel with that, but at the same time, as you know, that's a positive thing; you want people to be excited about our game. So, hopefully, it changes in the near future, but for now, it's just what it is.”

It seems that the powers that be have listened to some of the calls, with a possible outcome of "the Caitlin Clark effect" being that teams will start using charter flights as opposed to commercial flights this season.

Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA commissioner, announced the huge change on Tuesday with the flight issue as part of the collective bargaining agreement with the WNBPA.

After the news was announced, the Indiana Fever rookie expressed her delight at the change.

"I'm just excited, I'm thankful, at whatever point that it is, that it happens," Clark said. "It'll be great for us, it'll make recovery easier, it'll make travel easier, it just makes life a lot easier for a lot of people... I'm just very fortunate to come to this league and have this opportunity the first year that I'm here."

Whether or not the change came due to the Caitlin Clark effect, many fans and players will see a correlation between the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar arriving in the league and the changes happening.