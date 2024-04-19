IN PHOTOS: No. 1 Draft pick Caitlin Clark's former teammate Jada Gyamfi shares snippets from exciting NYC trip

Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi was one of the Hawkeyes team members who went to New York to support Caitlin Clark during Monday's WNBA draft, where Clark was picked No. 1 by the Indiana Fever.

Before the event, the teammates, including Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, had fun touring the Big Apple and were even present on the set of the "Saturday Night Live" sketch "Weekend Update" as Clark made a surprise appearance.

Gyamfi, Clark, Marshall and Martin, who was surprisingly drafted No. 18 by the reigning WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, also went out to a nightclub after the draft ceremony.

Jada Gymafi, who was part of the Iowa Hawkeyes team that lost a second consecutive national championship game, this time to the South Carolina Gamecocks, shared snippets of the trip to New York on Instagram on Thursday.

After her "Weekend Update" appearance, Clark explained how excited Gyamfi and the rest of the crew were to be invited to the set.

“It's so cool, they got into New York City yesterday,” Clark said of her teammates. “The producer asked if they wanted to go up on stage at the end. They got a little shellshocked at first, but it's cool that I can share these moments with them.”

Jada Gyamfi advised to watch Caitlin Clark by dad

Jada Gyamfi joined Iowa in 2022 from Johnston High School, Iowa, where she was the star of the show. However, she found Caitlin Clark to be the main protagonist for the Hawkeyes.

Jada's father, Jamie Gyamfi, while speaking to Fox 17, explained how his daughter had to adapt to not being the star of the team like she was used to and instead dovetail with the team and learn from Caitlin Clark.

“When she got to Iowa to play, they had five starters that have been there for years,” said Jamie. “They didn’t need her to be the go-to person, but they needed her to be willing to learn and listen. She learned a lot about Caitlin‘s vision, and how she sees the court, and how she tells other players, on what she sees. Jada just talks a lot about how she’s learned so much from so many of the players, McKenna, Monica, and Gabby.”

Caitlin Clark has showcased the friendship between herself and Jada Gyamfi several times in the past in Instagram pictures and clips and the forward showed up for the Indiana Fever rookie during her big night.

