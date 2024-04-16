WATCH: Caitlin Clark seen in party mode through former teammate Gabbie Marshall's lenses after glorious 2024 WNBA Draft

Monday night's WNBA draft unfolded exactly as predicted for former Iowa star Caitlin Clark, as she heard her name called first to head to the Indiana Fever.

Afterward, Clark went out to a nightclub alongside her former Iowa teammates, including Gabbie Marshall, who showcased an exuberant Clark having fun with a group of friends.

Marshall uploaded the short video to her Instagram stories. Check it out below:

Caitlin Clark and the adaptation to the WNBA

Caitlin Clark was the undisputed top dog of college basketball, where her stunning consistency led to several long-standing records being not only overtaken but obliterated.

The WNBA is a different kettle of fish, and she will come up against the very best of the best, including veterans with several years of know-how on how to navigate the world of professional basketball.

Former players like Sheryl Swoopes have spoken about Clark getting a tough introduction to professional basketball and having a learning curve period to adapt to the vagaries of playing against the pros.

Most recently, Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi found herself in hot water with fans after she suggested that the WNBA was not like playing against the 18-year-olds that Clark was used to in college basketball.

Caitlin Clark will join an Indiana Fever team that has last year's No. 1 draft pick and the reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, and she will have to adapt to being a rookie this time around.

While speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the draft, the popular Clark highlighted how she would fit into the Fever system and play with Boston, showing a savvy side that might serve her well in the WNBA.

“The scoring and the long shots is what everybody falls in love with. ,” Clark said. “Going to an organization that has, in my eyes, one of the best post players in the entire world, my point guard eyes just light up at that.

“As a point guard, my biggest job is I'm just feeding Aliyah the ball every single day. That's what I'm going to do. I'm going to be in there and be like, go make a lay-up. She's going to make my life easy.”

Over 17,000 Indiana fans turned up to the draft party in anticipation of Clark being picked by their team.

Her future teammates Erica Wheeler, Maya Caldwell and Lexie Hull celebrated wildly when her name was called, showing that she would get their support during her adaptation period.

Caitlin Clark playing alongside Aliyah Boston promises to be a frightening prospect for opposing defenses and will likely take the Indiana Fever up a level from last season.

