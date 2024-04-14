Caitlin Clark SNL Weekend Update: Everything Iowa star joked about Michael Che on live show

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark recently traveled to New York just before the WNBA draft, which will be held on April 15, and where she is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Indiana Fever.

In the meantime, she made a surprise appearance on a "Saturday Night Live" sketch alongside "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, where she traded jokes with the latter.

Che opened the segment alone, making a joke about Iowa retiring Clark's jersey and replacing it with an apron before the Iowa star was introduced.

“I am a fan, Caitlin, by the way,” Che said.

“Really, Michael, because I heard that little apron joke you did …” Clark said.

Clark had three written jokes for the night, and they were popular with the audience as she roasted Che mercilessly while making him read them aloud:

“The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft. A reminder that the Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.”

“Netflix’s top new show is ‘Ripley,’ featuring an eerie, unsettling performance by actor Andrew Scott. Critics say it’s the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special ‘Shame the Devil.’”

“This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for 3-pointers in a single season. I have three pointers for Michael Che. One, Be. Two, Funnier. Three, Dumba**.”

Caitlin Clark finished the show in style to tumultuous applause by handing Michael Che a signed apron, referencing his first joke about Iowa retiring her number in favor of an apron.

Caitlin Clark thanks her predecessors

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark has obliterated several records this season as she scored at will, many of the records having stood for generations before she arrived on the scene.

There has been plenty of debate about the validity of some of her records and whether they merited to be recognized in the modern era vis-à-vis other student-athletes in the past who held the records.

The NCAA did not recognize records broken before its reign when college basketball was under the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for women and the points-scoring record was held by Lynette Woodard.

At the end of her "SNL" segment on Saturday night, Clark thanked the women's basketball stars who came before her, allowing the modern-day players to have a platform to showcase their talents.

“I’m sure (my rookie year in the WNBA will) be a big first step for me,” Clark said. “But it’s just one step for the WNBA, thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore. These are the women that kicked down the door, so I could walk inside.”

Caitlin Clark has also undoubtedly inspired and opened doors for future generations with her talent, giving women's basketball immense visibility across the country and internationally.

