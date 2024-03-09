Iowa star Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich's long-standing college basketball points scoring record in the last game of the regular season, with a few more games likely to come in the Hawkeyes' postseason.

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said after her team beat the Tennessee Volunteers 76-68 that Clark's record is vitually unbeatable.

"I don't think that record is ever gonna be broken again. The clip that she scores and she's not done yet, like she's probably got like 15 more games left in the season and to do it probably 30/40 points a clip," Staley said.

"I mean what we're witnessing is something quite incredible. I think she's going to go down the history books as probably, arguably the best player to grace our collegiate sports," Staley said.

There has been a lot of hype around Caitlin Clark since she got within sight of the college basketball scoring record. That has risen to a clamor since she broke the late Pete Maravich's overall scoring record.

On Good Morning America, Caitlin Clark explained her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft as she draws the curtains on her glittering college basketball career:

"I think there were pros and cons to both sides. And that's what made the decision so difficult," said Clark.

"I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life. And what I've been able to do here has been very, very special. But I think the reason I decided to announce it when I did was just to have that closure."

The 'Caitlin Clark effect' has been credited with raising ticket prices immensely. According to ticket sales company, Tickpick', the cheapest tickets to Clark's final regular season game against the Ohio State Buckeyes went for a whooping $454.

During the aforementioned interview, Clark who has sold out virtually every arena she has played in this year, revealed how it felt playing in front of sell-out crowds every weekend.

"I dreamed of playing in front of these types of crowds in these types of environments," said Clark.

"During every national anthem, or every pregame. Like I just try to take a deep breath and look around and, you know, soak in the environment because it seriously never gets old."

The interview provided a unique insight into the most talked about student-athlete in the country.