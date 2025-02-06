Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi reshares snap with ex-teammates Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall for special day

Iowa junior Jada Gyamfi shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram story featuring Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. On the occasion of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Gyamfi celebrated the bond she shares with her former teammates.

Although all three players have departed the Hawkeye team — Clark and Martin to the WNBA and Marshall completing her eligibility — Gyamfi maintains close friendships with the trio.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Jada Gyamfi posted a snap of the four players together from their reunion on her podcast, "Fresh Tawk," back in November.

"Today & everyday we celebrate Women in Sports," the big letters in Gyamfi's Instagram story read.

Trending

Screenshot via Instagram (@jadagyamfi/IG)

They played together as Hawkeyes for two seasons, with the 6-foot-1 forward being the junior in terms of seniority. In those years, Iowa made back-to-back NCAA championship game appearances, winning the Big Ten tournament titles in 2023 and 2024.

Clark, Martin and Marshall have since moved on to the next chapter of their lives.

Clark is playing for the Indiana Fever while Martin is on the roster of the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA. Marshall retired from playing and is pursuing a master's degree at the University of North Carolina.

Gyamfi, meanwhile, has entered her junior year with the Hawkeyes. She is averaging 2.4 points per game, having appeared in just seven matchups this season.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall's weekend snaps

Gabbie Marshall, along with Kate Martin, were back in Iowa City last weekend to attend the school honoring Caitlin Clark by retiring her jersey.

During the visit, Marshall and Jada Gyamfi had a fun time reconnecting. On Wednesday, Gyamfi shared a series of images with Marshall from the celebration and after-party on Instagram.

"mannnn we had a time last weekend," she captioned the post.

Caitlin Clark, the woman of the hour, left two comments under the post.

"The best time," she wrote with a love emoji.

"@raina15 get her on the line at practice today for exposing you," Clark added another, tagging Iowa's assistant coach Raina Harmon.

Caitlin Clark's comment

A couple of pictures from Jada Gyamfi's post showed herself and Marshall celebrating on the court after the Hawkeyes defeated JuJu Watkins' USC Trojans 76-69 at sellout Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game saw Clark's number 22 jersey being raised to the rafters, making her only the third player in Iowa history to receive such an honor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here