Iowa Hawkeyes player Jada Gyamfi took to Instagram to celebrate her former teammate and friend Lucy Olsen on her birthday, sharing a heartfelt and playful message that captured the bond between the two.

On Monday, Olsen shared on her Instagram story a fun and energetic photo of herself and another Hawkeye teammate dressed in full Iowa basketball uniforms. Olsen, wearing the No. 33 jersey, sat on a wooden stool in the center holding a basketball, smiling as Jada Gyamfi and another teammate posed on either side of her.

“Happy birthday goose, love ya 💗💗 @lucy3olsen,” Gyamfi captioned.

Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi sends sweet wishes to “goose” Lucy Olsen on her special day - Image source: Instagram/jadagyamfi

Trending

Gyamfi’s caption was accompanied by heart emojis that expressed her admiration for the birthday celebrant. Lucy Olsen’s college basketball career began at Villanova (2021-2024), where she earned a spot on the Big East All-Rookie Team. In her sophomore year, Olsen was named to the All-Big East Second Team and secured the First Team All-Big 5 honors.

Olsen was ranked third in the country in scoring during her junior year, averaging 23.3 points per game. Her performance earned her a unanimous First Team All-Big East selection and the Big East Most Improved Player. She also received Honorable Mention All-American honors from both the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and the Associated Press.

Olsen transferred to the University of Iowa in April 2024 for her senior season. After last season, she declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft and was selected 23rd overall by the Washington Mystics on Apr. 14.

Jada Gyamfi shares glimpses of time out with friends on Instagram

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jada Gyamfi recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos from what appeared to be a time out with friends, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at her close social circle. On May 7, the post, which featured a carousel of images, was met with admiration from friends, teammates, and fans.

In the first image, Gyamfi was seen striking a pose in a light blue armless dress. Another image showed Gyamfi alongside two of her friends, capturing a moment filled with smiles and laughter. One of her friends wore a pink dress while the other wore a cream-colored outfit.

In another image, Gyamfi zoomed in on her nails and jewelry, placing her hand on her chest, highlighting her manicure with a ring on her index finger.

One of the pictures captured Gyamfi with another friend dressed in a black outfit. The two looked up at the camera, sharing a happy moment, with grass in the background. The final image in the set was a playful selfie of Gyamfi putting up a peace sign, bringing a fun and personal close to the carousel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here