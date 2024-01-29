Iowa star Caitlin Clark makes her support known for Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City Chiefs bag another Super Bowl ticket

Caitlin Clark might be a star in the world of college basketball, but she is a big-time fan of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After the team won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, Clark took to Instagram to repost a story shared by the Chiefs' official account.

The post showcased them flaunting their accomplishment of becoming back-to-back AFC Champions.

Image Credit: Caitlin Clark's Instagram

According to the Iowa basketball star, she has been a Chiefs fan since her childhood. When she appeared on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning during the Chiefs game against the Eagles last November, Clark opened up about how her family's love for the Chiefs influenced her.

She went on to talk about how everyone in her family is a Chiefs fan. She had cousins who lived in Kansas City and how it was a yearly tradition to go down and watch them live at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Caitlin Clark wins the hearts of fans with a warm gesture for a superfan with leukemia

During the Hawkeyes' recent victory against Nebraska, Clark made headlines after she took the time out time separately to meet a young fan suffering from Leukemia.

In a viral video, she can be seen interacting with the superfan while autographing her t-shirt and taking pictures with her. This heartwarming gesture received a lot of praise from fans online.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a busy season schedule ahead of them. While the Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the 49ers is slated to be played on Feb. 11, Clark and her team will once again take on Nebraska on the same day.

If the Hawkeyes win and the Chiefs emerge victorious, then she will have two reasons for celebration that day.

