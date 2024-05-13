Iowa star Gabbie Marshall and BF Spencer Touro sweat it out during intense workout session

Iowa Hawkeyes star Gabbie Marshall attended her former teammate Caitlin Clark's WNBA home debut for the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Atlanta Dream in an exhibition game on Thursday. Alongside her was her boyfriend, Spencer Touro, as the couple wore a matching No. 22 shirt.

Touro is a personal trainer in Iowa after playing baseball for the Hawkeyes and graduating in sports and diversion. On Monday, he posted a video of himself during an intense early morning workout alongside Marshall on his Instagram stories.

Touro's IG stories

Marshall and Touro are in their second year as a couple, having celebrated their first anniversary in December last year.

As for the Fever's preseason finale, they clinched a hard-fought 83-80 win over the Dream. Caitlin Clark showed up with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. She also shared a moment with Marshall after the game:

Marshall ended her college basketball career after the 2023-24 season, as the sixth-year senior had exhausted her eligibility.

Who is Gabbie Marshall?

Gabbie Marshall is the daughter of Ernest and Marne Marshall, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has three siblings, Lily, Luke and Noah. Her father played basketball at Bellarmine University, while her mother played basketball for Aquinas College.

Marshall was recruited by the Hawkeyes from Mount Notre Dame High School after winning two state championships.

She majored in health and human physiology at Iowa while playing basketball, leading to multiple Big Ten championships and two consecutive national championship games.

The outgoing Gabbie Marshall was the victim of online bullying after the Iowa Hawkeyes won a tightly contested Final Four matchup against Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies, setting up a rematch against eventual national champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, a few weeks ago.

She was the player who drew a foul for an illegal screen by UConn star Aaliyah Edwards just as Paige Bueckers was about to take a shot with three seconds remaining on the clock.

The controversial call was not taken well by most fans and even celebrities like LeBron James, who complained that it was the wrong call.

Before the championship game, Marshall revealed that the abuse that she received online necessitated her deleting her social media applications from her phone.

“I feel like it just kind of overlooked the fact that I played my butt off the whole game trying to guard her,” Gabbie Marshall said. “I’ve tried to get over screens the whole game. I feel like that one play just kind of consumed everything.”

Her Iowa coach, Lisa Bluder, came to her defense after the incidences of online bullying spiraled.

“I can’t believe people would be so immature as to attack a 22-year-old on doing their job and doing it really, really well,” Bluder said.

Gabbie Marshall announced her intention to attend the University of North Carolina to pursue a master's degree in occupational therapy.

She leaves the Iowa Hawkeyes as the player with the most games played in the history of the program, with 163, and will live in the annals of Hawkeye history for her part in the success that the program has had in the past few years.