Iowa star Gabbie Marshall gets snapped with $3.4 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark and co for fun-filled picture

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is a few hours away from presumptively being the 2024 WNBA Draft No. 1 pick to the Indiana Fever as she traveled to New York for the ceremony on Monday.

While in New York, she made a surprise appearance on the Saturday Night Live sketch "Weekend Update" where she traded jokes with hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost.

The $3.4 million NIL-valued Clark (as per On3) was snapped on the set of SNL by Iowa teammates Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi.

How will Caitlin Clark adapt to the WNBA?

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark has been the presumptive No. 1 WNBA pick for a while, with the Indiana Fever the team that likely gets to have her on their team.

The popular Clark has gained a legion of fans due to her mind-blowing performances in college basketball in the past three years, with social media helping amplify some of her most unbelievable logo 3-pointers.

She has become the de facto face of college basketball, leading to current and former WNBA professionals speaking out about how she would make the transition to professional basketball.

Earlier in the year, four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes ventured an opinion on Caitlin Clark and arch-rival LSU Tigers' Angel Reese's presumptive adaptation to the WNBA and it brought her a lot of heat from fans.

Swoopes made the comments on "Gil's Arena."

"So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not," Swoopes said.

"And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game. It's good. There's talent—like these women can play. And because there are very few roster spots. It's a real job."

According to "The Atheltic," WNBA scouts and executives gave their opinions on how teams think the record-breaking Iowa star would adapt to the WNBA.

“I think where she’s gonna be most beneficial for her team, which we all know which team that will be, is her ability to pass and spread the ball and spread the love to some incredible players on her team," the anonymous executive said.

"I think she will struggle more offensively just because of the strength of the guards that will be defending her, and the speed of those guards is something that she’s not used to seeing in college. But I think where she’ll make the biggest impact is her ability to pass.”

College hoops fans will also likely keep an eye on one of the most popular basketball players of all time to see how she adapts to the professional game.

