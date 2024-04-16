Former Iowa Hawkeyes captain Kate Martin was in New York to support her good friend Caitlin Clark, who was the undisputed No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday night. However, Martin did not expect to be drafted.

As the night unfolded, she was told to move to an aisle seat and was surprisingly picked No. 18 by the defending WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, to rousing applause.

Former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall, who was seated beside Martin, had an emotional reaction on her Instagram stories to the draft decision, captioning it:

"Had me in tears @katemartin03, so proud :)"

Kate Martin has had an uncertain career

Kate Martin has had to battle to reach where she is after being plagued by injuries during her first season in Iowa. An ACL and lateral meniscus tear on her knee derailed her freshman year, which she then redshirted.

Over the next five years, she made herself a starter on coach Lisa Bluder's team, starting 139 games and appearing in another 163. She was called the glue of the Iowa team due to her leadership qualities.

After playing her last matchup for the Hawkeyes, she sounded uncertain about her future. A coaching path was touted as a possible avenue for the guard, who has shown immense leadership capabilities in the past, according to her teammates.

"I want to continue playing basketball," Martin said in March. "I hope I get an opportunity for a training camp. Or I hope I get drafted. I don't know. I hope that happens for me."

Alongside the star power of the record-breaking Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin helped to drag the Iowa Hawkeyes into elite status, where they made back-to-back national championship games and were considered among the top programs in college basketball.

During an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Martin could not hide her delight at being drafted and promised to seize the chance with both hands.

“There are a lot of emotions right now,” Martin said. “I’m really happy to be here. I was here to support Caitlin, but I was hoping to hear my name called. All I wanted was an opportunity and I got it. I’m really excited. I’m super excited for the opportunity. I have a really good work ethic."

During her last season for Iowa, she averaged 8.0 points on 50.7% shooting from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was full of praise for her former captain and fan favorite after the draft decision.

“I’m so proud of Kate because her dreams came true," Lisa Bluder said. "She has been such a big part of our program over the last six years. Her efforts did not go unnoticed by her peers. I wish Kate all the success with this next step.”

Kate Martin will play with former Iowa Hawkeyes legend Megan Gustafson on a Las Vegas Aces team that has won back-to-back WNBA championships.

