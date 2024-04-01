Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark had another routine outing during the Hawkeyes' 89-68 blowout win over the No. 5-seeded Colorado Buffaloes, registering 29 points, six rebounds and 15 assists in their Sweet 16 clash on Saturday.

The win propelled the Hawkeyes to a mouth-watering clash against the reigning national champions and last year's championship game opponents, the LSU Tigers and Angel Reese in the Elite Eight on Monday.

Caitlin Clark has received a lot of attention for her fiery outbursts at both opponents and officials during this year's March Madness, with some fans criticizing her for them.

Iowa team captain, Kate Martin had a different view on the matter and stood up for her teammate, who has an NIL valuation of $3.1 million (according to On3), with a heartwarming message.

"I would take someone like Caitlin, who's fiery, might snap on people over somebody who doesn't give a crap," Martin said. "Caitlin's been there for me through many aspects of my life, off and on the court, and she's gonna always have my back and I appreciate that.

"I've said this before, but I want Caitlin in my foxhole. If things go bad, I want her right next to me because I know she's going to have my back and I know she's going to give 110% in whatever it is."

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin's special relationship

Kate Martin has been the Iowa Hawkeyes' team captain for three years and is a highly respected figure within the dressing room by the admission of several players and is a firm fan favorite.

One of her best relationships is with the popular Caitlin Clark, and before the Hawkeyes' second-round game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Iowa star revealed the complexity of her relationship with Martin.

“She’s somebody that’s wired the same way as me,” Caitlin Clark said. “At times, that means me and Kate butt heads, but at the end of the day, we know how much we love each other. We step off the court, and it doesn’t matter, we just make each other better.”

Martin isn't only a leader off the court though and is averaging 12.8 points on 51.4% shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season.

Associate head coach Jan Jensen summarized the qualities that make Martin such a cult personality and her role in the team vis a vis the one of Caitlin Clark.

“I’ve often said she’s a captain’s captain, and I don’t say that lightly because we have had great ones,” Jensen said. “But she stands alone with what she’s always carried and managed. And then you add what she has been able to do for Caitlin, she’s the Robin to Batman.”

While Caitlin Clark might get all the plaudits for her exploits on the court, the Iowa Hawkeyes ship is steadied by the influence of the captain, Kate Martin off the court.