Iowa star Jada Gyamfi was full of admiration for former teammate Caitlin Clark after she shared a post of her WNBA opening game outfit. Ahead of the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, the WNBA made an Instagram post of Clark arriving in an all-black corporate outfit, wearing a black suit and pants with black heels as she entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gyamfi took the opportunity to repost the video on her Instagram story and reacted to the stylish outfit ahead of Indiana’s season opener.

“Strictly business,” Gyamfi wrote.

Iowa star Jada Gymafi drops 2-word reaction for Caitlin Clark's stylish WNBA season opener outfit - Image source: Instagram/jadagyamfi

Jada Gyamfi and Caitlin Clark played together for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2022- 2024. Gyamfi once joked that she was close to blocking Clark on social media after her comments on a TikTok video.

During her rookie season, Clark averaged 35.4 minutes in 40 games, recording 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists. She shot 41.7%, including 34.4% from beyond the arc and 90.6% from the free-throw line.

Jada Gyamfi enjoys time out with loved ones

After a demanding basketball season, Jada Gyamfi took a break to enjoy some quality time with friends and family. The Iowa forward, who played in 11 games last season, scoring 19 points and averaging 4.0 minutes per game with a 70.0% shooting, shared a post on Instagram as she looked relaxed and radiant during her weekend outing on May 11.

Gyamfi was all smiles as she spent the day reconnecting with her loved ones. In one heartwarming image, she posed under a tree, dressed casually in a white shirt and light denim jeans, paired with cream slides.

Later, the celebration continued indoors with a beautiful bouquet, cards, a cup of iced coffee and a plate of croissants.

Gyamfi joined Iowa in 2022 and has scored 52 points for the Hawkeyes since her freshman season. She has also contributed 12 assists and crashed the board for 27 rebounds, shooting 62.5% from the free-throw line.

Gyamfi grew up surrounded by basketball with her sports-loving family. Her sister, Maya, played college basketball at Northern Iowa, and her brother, Chancelor, was a first-team All-American football player at Iowa Western.

Gyamfi’s journey began early when she joined her first basketball team in second grade and moved into competitive AAU basketball by third grade.

