"I still hate our rival" - Caitlin Clark gets candid on rivalry with the Chicago Sky ahead of WNBA tip-off

Rivalries are an integral part of sports, and Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark embraces having rivals. She shared that dealing with rivalries was ingrained into her before she turned pro and even before her days as a college superstar.

Ad

Clark shared her mentality regarding rivalries ahead of the Fever's matchup against their rivals, the Chicago Sky. Per the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, she loves rivalries and understands that matchups like that are great for sports.

She cited the rivalry she had with another team while she was still playing in high school as an example.

"Whether it was my high school team," Clark said. "I still hate our rival high school, Valley High School."

Ad

Trending

She apologized for feeling that way, saying that she knows she has supporters from there now and appreciates them. Afterward, Caitlin Clark talked about her approach to any rivalry game.

"As a player, you approach the game the same every single time. Or you should," Clark said. "You prepare the same way. You come ready to play whether it's the first or last team in the league.

Ad

"Chicago is the closest team to us, so I get it geographically but for our team we prepare the same way every single game but I expect it to be an awesome game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: "Cook Angel Reese today" - WNBA fans rave over Caitlin Clark's all-black outfit ahead of Fever season opener vs Sky

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are set to battle five times this regular season

Beyond the Fever vs. Sky rivalry, Saturday's game also carries some extra excitement as it pits Caitlin Clark against her perceived rival, Angel Reese. These two stars have been viewed as rivals since their college days, and fans are about to get treated to several matchups between them this year.

Ad

While Saturday's clash marks both teams's first game, it is only the first of five matchups. Their next game is set for June 7 as part of the slate of games for the Commissioner's Cup. Then, they'll face off again on July 27, Aug. 9, and finally, on Sept. 5.

Last season, Clark and the Fever battled Reese and the Sky four times. Indiana ended up winning their regular-season series 3-1.

Clark and the Fever faced Reese and the Sky four times in 2024, with Indiana winning 3-1. Caitlin Clark averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds, while Angel Reese averaged 13.5 points and 13.3 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More