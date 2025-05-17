"Cook Angel Reese today" - WNBA fans rave over Caitlin Clark's all-black outfit ahead of Fever season opener vs Sky

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's first tunnel outfit of the 2025 WNBA season. Set to face Angel Reese in the first game of their sophomore year, the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game on Friday will see two of the most marketable players in the league going against each other.

The Indiana Fever posted a video of Clark on the team's social media handles. She was recorded entering the facility in a black suit and a pair of matching stilettos. She posed for pictures standing on the carpet.

Some fans were hyped watching the star player kick-off series in the suit.

"Okayyyy CC with the power suit! Let’s get iiiiiiit 👏👏👏."

Some fans said that Caitlin Clark was most dangerous when she showed up in a suit.

"Deadly when she wears a suit 👏," the fan wrote.

Moreover, calling her a baby GOAT, some fans expected Clark to take care of business against the Sky.

"All business today for the baby 🐐💕💕💕."

"CC in that Biz Suit cause she's about to take care of business," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans took the opportunity to fire shots at Angel Reese and the Sky.

"Sky might as well take the night off 🤣🤣," one fan wrote.

"Looking forward to watching you guys cook reese today!"

One of the fans hilariously wrote that Caitlin Clark was dressed as if she was about to fire someone.

"Why does she look like she’s about to fire someone and ask why her coffee is late?" the fan wrote.

Caitlin Clark's muscle-building routine leaves Fever athletic performance coach impressed

In March, Caitlin Clark appeared courtside for the Iowa Hawkeyes' Big Ten Tournament game against Ohio State in Indianapolis. A picture of Clark went viral on social media from the game.

WNBA photographer, Bri Lewerke, posted a picture of the Fever star with ripped biceps as she cheered her former team in a black T-shirt and gray pants. It wasn't a secret anymore that the WNBA star was getting ready for her second year in the shadows.

Sarah Kessler, Indiana’s head athletic performance coach also spoke about Clark's transformation and said that Clark was very proud of her transformation. Adding that the media attention was unexpected, she was proud of Clark's dedication.

"I don’t know the last time I’ve had an athlete in the W, or even on the men’s side, really, where you have a consistent four- to five-month period where you get to just work together," Kessler said. "But with Caitlin, she set those goals, and from the jump, I was seeing her in the weight room four to five times a week."

Caitlin Clark has also come out and addressed the attention that her buffed-up biceps got on social media. She said that she used the offseason to get stronger for the upcoming season. Given how she struggled with the physicality of the WNBA, Clark's decision wasn't surprising.

