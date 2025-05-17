Caitlin Clark fired up as Lexie Hull brings the vibes before Fever's season opener vs Angel Reese's Sky

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull expressed their excitement ahead of the Indiana Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky. On Friday, Hull shared Instagram photos of herself on the court and with her teammates during the Fever's preseason games.

Ad

In one slide, she was seen making a 3-pointer shot during the preseason matchup against the Brazilian women's national team on May 4. In another slide, Hull was on the floor with teammates Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner. She could also be seen alongside Clark on the Fever bench, all smiles during another game.

The post was captioned:

"game day eve!! can you tell we’re excited?"

Ad

Trending

Ad

On seeing the post, Caitlin Clark concurred with Hull and wrote in the comments section:

"LETS GOOOOO🩷🩷🩷🩷"

Caitlin Clark's IG comment (via @lexiehulll/Instagram)

Lexie Hull and Clark became frequent commenters under each other's social media posts during the offseason. They were also seen together during Fever games and events.

Ad

As the team prepares to take on Angel Reese and the Sky on Saturday, it will be interesting to watch how Clark and Hull leverage their chemistry in the game.

Caitlin Clark lays bare feelings about opening matchup against the Chicago Sky

Ahead of the Fever's season opener against the Sky, Caitlin Clark spoke to reporters at the team's training camp and revealed her feelings. When asked how the lead-up to opening night is different compared to last year, she said:

Ad

"Well, I think I've just been waiting to play basketball for a really long time now. You know, you go through the preseason games, you go through a lot of training camp. It's been a few weeks now, I think you're just itching to get out there and really play like a real game... But I mean, I feel like I have a better understanding of how everything works.

Ad

"Better understanding of what to expect when you get in the game, when you get in these environments. You know, I played in this arena for a year, so I think just relying on the experience of playing here for a year. But also like this is going to be the team's first time playing together, too."

Ad

Clark & Co. will tip off their 2025 campaign against Angel Reese's Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 3:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More