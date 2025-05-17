Caitlin Clark fired up as Lexie Hull brings the vibes before Fever's season opener vs Angel Reese's Sky

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull expressed their excitement ahead of the Indiana Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky. On Friday, Hull shared Instagram photos of herself on the court and with her teammates during the Fever's preseason games.
In one slide, she was seen making a 3-pointer shot during the preseason matchup against the Brazilian women's national team on May 4. In another slide, Hull was on the floor with teammates Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner. She could also be seen alongside Clark on the Fever bench, all smiles during another game.
The post was captioned:
"game day eve!! can you tell we’re excited?"
On seeing the post, Caitlin Clark concurred with Hull and wrote in the comments section:
"LETS GOOOOO"
Lexie Hull and Clark became frequent commenters under each other's social media posts during the offseason. They were also seen together during Fever games and events.
As the team prepares to take on Angel Reese and the Sky on Saturday, it will be interesting to watch how Clark and Hull leverage their chemistry in the game.
Caitlin Clark lays bare feelings about opening matchup against the Chicago Sky
Ahead of the Fever's season opener against the Sky, Caitlin Clark spoke to reporters at the team's training camp and revealed her feelings. When asked how the lead-up to opening night is different compared to last year, she said:
"Well, I think I've just been waiting to play basketball for a really long time now. You know, you go through the preseason games, you go through a lot of training camp. It's been a few weeks now, I think you're just itching to get out there and really play like a real game... But I mean, I feel like I have a better understanding of how everything works.
"Better understanding of what to expect when you get in the game, when you get in these environments. You know, I played in this arena for a year, so I think just relying on the experience of playing here for a year. But also like this is going to be the team's first time playing together, too."
Clark & Co. will tip off their 2025 campaign against Angel Reese's Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 3:00 p.m. ET.