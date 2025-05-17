On Saturday, the Chicago Sky will travel to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Fever for their first game of the 2025 WNBA season at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game will also see the renewal Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry as the two fierce competitors meet for the first time this term.

After failing to qualify for the playoffs last season, the Sky have rebuilt their team around Angel Reese. Veterans Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins will serve as great additions to the Sky, especially considering their young core. Hailey Van Lith and Ajša Sivka will also play an important role alongside Maddy Westbeld and Aicha Coulibaly.

The Fever, similar to the Sky, has rebuilt its roster around its young talents Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. Bringing in the likes of DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard, the Fever have quite a team.

The two teams had a successful preseason camp, with Indiana going undefeated in three games, while Chicago won two and lost one. Both franchises have brought in new coaches: the Fever signed Stephanie White and the Sky hired Tyler Marsh.

Last season, the two teams faced off four times, with the Fever winning three of those matchups. The Sky will aim to change that trend as they look to qualify for the playoffs. The Fever will want to build on last season, where they finished sixth in the table and were eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Injury Report

Chicago Sky injury report

Chicago has two players on its injury list at the time of writing. Hailey Van Lith is listed as probable with an ankle injury, while Moriah Jefferson is out for the game against the Fever.

Indiana Fever injury report

On the other hand, the Indiana Fever will be without Sophie Cunningham as she continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Chicago Sky predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Courtney Vandersloot Rachel Banham SG Kia Nurse SF Ariel Atkins Rebecca Allen Maddy Westbled PF Angel Reese Michaela Onyenwere C Kamilla Elizabeth Williams

Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Caitlin Clark Lexie Hull SG Kelsey Mitchell Sydney Colson SF Natasha Howard Briana Turner PF DeWanna Bonner Makayla Timpson C Aliyah Boston Damiris Dantas

