Angel Reese's coach sends 4-word message ahead of blockbuster Caitlin Clark showdown 

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky kick off their 2025 regular season on Saturday against a familiar foe. Reese and the Sky will take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the first game of Tyler Marsh's head coaching career in the WNBA. The first-year coach sent a simple message to his team ahead of the first game of their 2025 campaign.

"Game Day," said Marsh to his team. "Need It!"

The Sky reformed their roster around Angel Reese this offseason, letting Chennedy Carter walk in free agency and bringing in veteran guards Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot. Reese will lead the way for Chicago as they take on the Fever in what has become a great rivalry in the WNBA.

The Sky finished last season at 13-27, two games short of making the playoffs. A wrist injury held Angel Reese out of their last five games and stole their chances at the postseason in their star's rookie season. Reese was excellent when she played last season, setting the rookie record for double-doubles in a season as well as setting the WNBA record for rebounds per game.

Despite earning All-Star honors in her first professional season, Angel Reese continued to express distaste for how much attention she received from the media, especially when it comes to Clark's stardom. The animosity between both young stars goes all the way back to their college days, where they met in the 2023 national championship game in college.

Marsh wants to get his WNBA coaching career off on a right foot with a win, but will be tested in his first game. The Fever added multiple veterans across their roster this offseason to help Clark and are one of the fans' favorites to have a good season and contend for a title.

Angel Reese didn't want to speak about Caitlin Clark ahead of their matchup

During her rookie season, Angel Reese offered one of the defining quotes of the 2024 season when talking about Clark. According to her, the Fever's superstar isn't the only reason why the WNBA's viewership was enjoying such a big jump in viewership.

"“The reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of one person," Reese said last season. "It's because of me, too. I want y'all to realize that."

Ahead of their first matchup in 2025, Reese refused to talk about Clark or her comments when she was asked about them.

"Next question," Reese said when asked about her thoughts on what she said in 2024.

Angel Reese appears focused on her game and helping the Sky win games in 2025, a welcome sight for her new head coach. They will have a chance to prove themselves against the league's most popular team on national television as the regular season kicks off.

