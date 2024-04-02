Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach is all smiles as BF John Poulakidas shares picture of guard celebrating Hawkeyes' win over LSU

Kylie Feuerbach and the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the LSU Lady Tigers in a thrilling 94-87 Elite Eight matchup. The team has now advanced to the Final Four, where they will face the No. 3 UConn Huskies, who defeated the No. 1 USC Trojans in an 80-73 clash.

In one of the most important matchups of the season, Kylie's boyfriend, the Bulldogs' shooting guard, John Poulakidas, also marked his presence. After the team had defeated their rivals, Feuerbach celebrated by cutting the net of the hoops to keep it as a memento. John wrote:

"Final Four meeee"

Image Credit: John Poulakidas' Instagram Story

The couple has been known to display their affection on social media by writing positive messages under each other's social media posts.

Caitlin Clark, the star player of Iowa, and Kylie Feuerbach's friend contributed 41 points, including going 9-of-20 from three-point range, to go with 12 assists and seven rebounds.

The women's Final Four will happen on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Get to know more about Kylie Feuerbach

Ranked 71st in her recruiting class by ESPN, Kylie previously played for the Iowa State Cyclones before joining the Hawkeyes. During her high school years, she played alongside her star teammate Caitlin Clark in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).

Kylie spent one season at Iowa State University, where she averaged 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 21.9 minutes per game. During this time, she played in 24 out of 28 games under the head coach, Bill Fennelly. She then entered the transfer port and chose Iowa, where she served as a reserve player and shared a living space with Clark.

"Coming into here, I kind of knew what to expect with her, and she's just an amazing player like you think she can't and she just keeps growing," Kylie Feuerbachasaid in December 2023, as oer My State Line, while talking about playing alongside Clark.

In her first conference game of the season against Wisconsin, she showcased her versatility by tying her season-high of 8 points. With two years of eligibility remaining, Kylie intends to utilize her redshirt year.

But Kylie Feuerbach sat out for the 2022–2023 season because of an ACL injury, that coincided with the Iowa Hawkeyes' journey to the NCAA title game.