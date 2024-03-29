Iowa Hawkeyes hooper Kylie Feuerbach hyped up her boyfriend John Poulakidas, a Yale guard, in his new Instagram post.

The shooting guard from the Bulldogs uploaded a series of pictures from the first-round tournament against the Auburn Tigers. Yale managed to defeat their opponents in an epic 78-76 showdown.

Poulakidas contributed 28 points, two rebounds, and two assists in the matchup and went 6-of-9 beyond the arc.

The pictures not only received positive comments from Kylie Feuerbach but also from college hoops fans.

"Yas king slay," Kylie wrote for her boyfriend.

Back when Yale's game took place on March 22, Kylie was gearing up to compete against the Holy Cross Crusaders in her team's first-round NCAA tournament game on March 23.

Despite winning their first round of March Madness, the Bulldogs faced a 85-57 loss on March 24 against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Learn more about Kylie Feuerbach

Kylie was ranked No. 71 in her recruiting class by ESPN; before playing for the Hawkeyes, she played for the Iowa State Cyclones. When she was in high school, she played Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) with her teammate Caitlin Clark.

The 22-year-old had a single season stint at Iowa State University, gaining an average of 5.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 21.9 minutes per game. She played in 24 out of 28 games under head coach Bill Fennelly.

Afterwards, she entered the transfer portal and committed to Iowa, where she served as a reserve player and shared a living space with Clark.

She spoke out about her experience, playing alongside Clark in My State Line.

"Coming into here, I kind of knew what to expect with her, and she's just an amazing player like you think she can't and she just keeps growing," Kylie said in December 2023.

However, Kylie Feuerbach sat out for the 2022–23 season because of an ACL injury, coinciding with the Hawkeyes' journey to the NCAA title game.

In the 2023-24 season, Kylie is averaging 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.