Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark received the good news of her team's No. 1 seed status for March Madness added on to the fact that the Hawkeyes will play their first two games at home, at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark (as per On3) in collaboration with NIL partner Gatorade had a hand in designing a Gx towel and Gx bottle featuring her favorite pink and blue colors.

Also heavily featured were the No. 22 from her birthday on Jan. 22 and her jersey number.

With the merchandise going for $45, and the sale going live on Tuesday, fans of the popular Clark rushed to the Gatorade website, and in a few minutes, it had crashed with fans complaining that they could not get access.

Complaints from frustrated fans on X steadily poured in.

Caitlin Clark considers charity angle in NIL deals

Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers are the only college student-athletes signed by Gatorade, which has an international footprint, but Clark said that she agreed to the partnership for one overriding reason.

When the popular Clark signed a NIL deal with the company, Gatorade donated $22,000 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation. She highlighted that act as one of the factors that drew her to the partnership.

“This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they’re also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day," Caitlin Clark said in a statement. "I’m honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

Gatorade further showed its commitment to helping aid the record-breaking Clark's charity endeavors by announcing two separate donations of $25,000 to both her foundation and the Women's Sports Foundation.

Clark explained the purpose behind the collaboration and tied it into the theme she espouses of community service.

“This has been a year of dreams coming true for me on and off the court, and working with Gatorade to elevate women’s basketball is just one more example of that,” Caitlin Clark said in a release. “This collab is all about inspiring young girls to chase their dreams. I always dream big, and now I want to show them: You can, too.”

With March Madness attracting eyeballs due to the mystique of Caitlin Clark, Gatorade is partnered with the face of the women's game to collaborate with at the right time of the year.