A matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes could be on the horizon for the Patriot League championship winners, the Holy Cross Crusaders.

First, the Crusaders (20-12) will have to get past the UT Martin Skyhawks (16-16) in the First Four on Thursday before a potential clash against the Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena against the record-breaking Clark on Saturday.

Before the game against UT Martin, Holy Cross coach Maureen Magarity spoke about possibly facing the popular Caitlin Clark, giving unusual insight into the game plan should the game come to be and praising the Iowa star.

“I’m so proud to coach women’s basketball right now … Caitlin (Clark) has made such an impact on that," Magarity said. "Just the excitement, and her style of play. … I have two daughters! They’ve watched more Caitlin Clark games than I have! I think if we’re lucky enough to get to Saturday, I’m going to have my oldest probably help us with the scouting report, to be honest.

“She’s just changed how the game is played. And I think that is so exciting for young girls, young boys that watch (basketball), college-age. … She has made such an impact, so it’s a really, really special time.”

Caitlin Clark faces rocky road in March Madness

Last year, after taking down undefeated South Carolina in the Final Four, the Iowa Hawkeyes, who were a No. 2 seed in their region, and a sizzling Caitlin Clark reached the NCAA tournament championship game against the LSU Tigers.

This year, the second-ranked Hawkeyes (29-4) are a well-known outfit with the most recognizable face in college basketball among their ranks.

The bracket that the No. 1-seeded Iowa landed in on Selection Sunday promises to be an interesting one for the Big Ten Tournament champions.

In Iowa's bracket of the Albany 2 Region, teams like eighth-ranked LSU (28-5), sixth-ranked UCLA (25-6), 17th-ranked Colorado (22-9) and 15th-ranked Kansas State (25-7) reside, making for a treacherous road to the Final Four.

ESPN basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo remarked on the tough games facing Caitlin Clark and crew if they are to get to the Final Four this year.

“They really do have a gauntlet,” Lobo said. “Their 2 seed is UCLA, which is certainly talented enough to win a national championship. Their 3 seed with LSU is the team they faced in the national championship game a season ago.”

Having Caitlin Clark will certainly help boost the Hawkeyes' chances of a repeat of last year's heroics.