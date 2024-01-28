Iowa State fans roast $30 million worth Bill Self as Cyclones take 30-26 halftime lead against Kansas: WATCH

Kansas coach Bill Self had an uncomfortable game as the Jayhawks traveled to the Hilton Coliseum to face off against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

The Jayhawks fell to a 79-75 defeat, their third loss on the road in four games, continuing a worrying trend away from home. During his postgame news conference, Self acknowledged how competitive the Big 12 has become and how vulnerable the top teams are against supposedly inferior opposition.

"We've got a nice team, and we've shown this year that we can beat anybody. Connecticut, Tennessee, Kentucky, we can beat anybody. We've also shown this year, anybody can get us. ... There's no anybody's in our league, everybody's good... This league is a monster," Bill Self said.

Fans in the Hilton Coliseum did not give the $30 million worth Self a moment of peace, mocking him relentlessly with crying gestures at the break as the Cyclones led 30-26. Here's the video:

Bill Self needs to rectify Kansas' road form

The Kansas Jayhawks play well at home and started the season 13-1, but their away form has been worrying. Bill Self's team is 4-3 in conference play, with all their losses coming on the road.

Kansas star Hunter Dickinson revealed what Self told the team after the demoralizing loss at Iowa.

“To not be discouraged by the loss, because you know it is a tough place to play,” Dickinson said. “But also it’s going to get harder down the stretch if we keep dropping games like this. The winner of this league will probably only have about five losses, so that gives us about two more, potentially, so we gotta try to go on a run here and string some wins together.”

“We can’t be going every other game, especially on the road, we gotta try and steal one on the road,” Dickinson said. “When we’re at Allen, it’s a little bit easier with the crowd and everything. So we’ve gotta try to steal one of these road games coming up.”

Self continued:

“I was actually encouraged. This is the best offense we’ve run and you score 75 points against Iowa State in their building, it should be enough. We did some good things. We did make shots.

"They outscored us, you know, 21 points from beyond the arc. But I thought we hung in there and did some good things offensively. Defensively, we weren’t good, but we rebounded the ball better in the second half."

Five of Kansas's last 11 games will be on the road. How Bill Self rectifies the Jayhawks' away form will determine the difference between a successful season and one with what-ifs.