Ron Holland put up an impressive performance for the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Summer League, which drew praise on social media from Iowa State guard Jada Williams. On Friday, the Pistons shared Holland’s highlights from their matchup against the New York Knicks on Instagram. He put up a game-high 28 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in 28 minutes.

Ron Holland’s impressive game drew praise from Jada Williams, who expressed excitement about his performance. One of the clips showed Holland finishing a contact layup and another showed him finishing a contested dunk.

“Omg Ron,” Williams reacted.

Iowa State's Jada Williams drops 2-word reaction to Ron Holland's dominating display for the Pistons - Images source: Instagram/cbg.jada24

The last clip showed Ron Holland sinking a three-point shot. The forward’s impressive performance contributed 11 rebounds, two steals, three steals and one block as the Pistons defeated the Knicks 104-86. He also shot 8-of-13 from the free throw line.

Holland was the No. 5 pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2024 NBA Draft. He made his professional debut in October, in a 115-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers, putting up six points. Holland averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4% in 81 games in his first season.

Ron Holland represented the United States at both the U16 and U17 levels. In 2021, he competed with Team USA at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship, where he helped the team secure the gold medal. Holland averaged an impressive 19 points and 10.2 rebounds per game throughout the tournament, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team for his efforts.

The following summer, he represented the U-17 squad at the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup. Holland averaged 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in seven games.

Iowa State's Jada Williams spends time by the waterside

After a busy 2024-25 college basketball season, Iowa State guard Jada Williams was soaking in the sun by the lake. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Williams shared a glimpse of her time off with fans, enjoying her waterside moments.

Williams shared a series of relaxed photos that captured her dressed in a striped pair of shorts, light blue slip-ons and a t-shirt. She posed by the water’s edge and was later seen standing by a jet ski.

“All the things, in the right place,” Williams wrote.

Williams, who averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season while shooting 37.1% from the field. The post, which drew over 15,000 likes in just a few days, received plenty of love in the comments. Followers praised her Midwestern vibe and fans dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis as they appreciated the snaps.

With the upcoming season still a few months away, the downtime appeared to be part of her process to recharge. During her time with the Arizona Wildcats, Williams has recorded 706 points, 161 rebounds, 167 assists and 85 steals in 64 games.

