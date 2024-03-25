Iowa vs West Virginia injury report, March 25: Latest on Molly Davis and Hannah Stuelke

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second round on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Iowa (30-4) dominated Holy Cross to a 91-65 win to advance to the second round. West Virginia (25-7), meanwhile, beat Princeton 63-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the second round as an eight-seed.

Iowa vs West Virginia injury report

Both teams are relatively healthy entering the NCAA Tournament, as only two players are dealing with injuries ahead of the second-round game.

Molly Davis, Iowa

Davis has been dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to play on Monday. He was ruled out for Saturday's game, but coach Lisa Bluder was leaving the door open for her to play on Monday.

The fifth-year senior guard twister her knee on senior day, against Ohio State on March 3, but she says she is improving.

“Everything's improving little by little, and I’m excited,” Davis said, via HawkCentral. “This week’s been really good.”

The exact injury to her knee hasn't been revealed, but it's not season-ending, and the hope is she can play in the NCAA Tournament.

“That's my goal, is to just get back on the court, whatever that looks like,” Davis said... I’m willing to do whatever it takes for this team. Whatever role that needs to be, I'm willing to do it. Right now it’s being a cheerleader. I’m going to do that to the best of my abilities.”

This season, Davis is averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30 games, including 27 starts.

Hannah Stuelke, Iowa

Stuelke is expected to play on Monday after missing the second-half of Saturday's win over Holy Cross.

With Iowa blowing out Holy Cross, Stuelke didn't return to the court in the second half, as he was dealing with migraines.

"I wasn't feeling good at half," Stuelke said, via HawkCentral. "Just migraines... I think we had the game handled, so there was no point in me playing when we play again in two days."

Stuelke played 10 minutes recording two rebounds and zero points before leaving due to a migraine.

The forward is averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 30 games, including 27 starts this season. Iowa is a sizeable 16-point favorite against West Virginia.

