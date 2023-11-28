Controversial LSU Tigers star Angel Reese has hogged the new college basketball season's headlines with her absence in what was supposed to be an epic season of going head-to-head with her rival, Caitlin Clark.

It's almost forgotten just how well she played last season to lead the Tigers to the national championship. Reese had put up superstar numbers and dazzling audiences with her unbelievably awe-inspiring ball mastery.

So, is the women's college basketball star left or right-handed?

Is Angel Reese left-handed?

Angel Reese has a tight handle when dribbling with a basketball, so much so that some fans are confused as to whether she's left or right-handed.

At the start of the year, she revealed on X (formerly called Twitter) that she's, in fact, right-handed.

Why does Angel Reese cover one leg?

Angel Reese is known for her glitzy fashion choices off the court, but on it, she also has a unique style, covering her left leg with a full sleeve, but why does she do so?

In an interview with NOLA.com, Reese revealed two reasons. The first is to cover up a scar from a Jones fracture during her time as a Maryland Terrapins player, which required surgery. The second is a tribute to two of her favorite WNBA players.

"I had surgery two years ago on my shin," Reese said. "I have a rod in my leg. Many people don't know that. I cover the scar for one, then two players that I really admire, Te'a Cooper and A'ja Wilson, they also wear it, too. So it's swag, but I've used it to cover my scar."

Reese is the foremost trendsetter in women's college basketball. She will likely inspire more than a few upcoming student-athletes with her on-court style, like her famous predecessors did.

Can LSU thrive without Angel Reese?

The LSU Tigers have won all four games they have played without the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player this season. They seem to be thriving after the opening-day loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

During the Cayman Classic, LSU beat Niagara 99-65, thanks to Aneesah Morrow, who transferred from Depaul and had 28.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. She was at it again, dropping 37.0 points and 16.0 rebounds against Virginia in LSU's narrow 76-73 win.

The basketball season is long, so whether LSU will be better off without Reese will only be known during the NCAA tournament in March.