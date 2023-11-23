LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has dominated the airwaves at the beginning of the new basketball season just as she has done all year, but this time, for all the wrong reasons.

There has been mounting speculation that all is not well in the camp of the reigning national champions and Reese is right in the middle of the unexplained saga.

The LSU star, who has an NIL value of $1.7 million, has a way of capturing the attention of CBB fans and transcending the sport.

The bizarre Angel Reese situation

Angel Reese getting benched for a whole half is strange enough as she is LSU's go-to star player. When asked about it, coach Kim Mulkey simply shrugged it off as a 'coach's decision' after the win against Kent State.

Except, Reese was not listed as injured in LSU's next game against Southeastern Louisiana and yet, she did not travel with the team. After the game, Mulkey was again curt and to the point when explaining the absence.

“Angel was not in uniform,” Mulkey said. “Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner rather than later.”

The Angel Reese situation is a bit peculiar since Kim Mulkey has been evasive about her star's absence from the team. After the win against Texas Southern without Reese, she gave an answer that raised more questions.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey said. "That's just part of coaching. That's what coaches do. Sometimes, y'all know about them, and sometimes you don't, and sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know."

"I'm going to protect my players always, they are more important. It's like a family. If you do some discipline of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room," she added.

For her part, Reese has posted a few cryptic messages on social media. Including one on X where she tweeted:

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” Reese tweeted.

She also indirectly hit back at naysayers speculating about her situation with a powerful video of Colorado coach Deion Sanders addressing the haters.

The volume around the Angel Reese situation will be raised to a crescendo if she were to miss the game against Niagara on Black Friday.