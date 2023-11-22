LSU superstar Angel Reese has hit the headlines recently for the wrong reasons after being benched and missing two consecutive games with speculation swirling all over social media over her absence.

On an episode of the "Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith dismissed the recent speculation that Angel Reese has been absent due to a substandard GPA with one word.

"B*llsh*t!" Smith exclaimed.

He speculated that the situation might have something to do with the overnight fame and fortune gained by Angel Reese since her stunning performance while leading the LSU Tigers to the national championship in April.

"What we've received an indication about right now is that something may have changed in you," Smith said. "Again, if it happened, it's not a crime but it's a lesson to be learned here. Be careful what you wish for. Be careful what you seek prematurely. Be careful of others' influence coming along and being a distraction from what you're aiming to achieve."

The confusing Angel Reese situation

Angel Reese was bizarrely benched for the whole of the second half of LSU's win against Kent State, averaging just 13 minutes versus her usual 25 minutes and after the game, coach Kim Mulkey shrugged it off as a 'coach's decision.'

When Reese was entirely absent from the squad against Southeastern Louisiana, questions were asked again and Kim Mulkey gave a vague answer for the superstar's absence.

“Angel was not in uniform tonight,” Mulkey said. “Angel is a part of this basketball team, and Angel will be back sooner than later.”

Reese missed a second consecutive game during LSU's win against Texas Southern and afterward, the controversial Kim Mulkey gave an answer loaded with bite when asked about the whereabouts of her star player.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey said. "That's just part of coaching. That's what coaches do. Sometimes, y'all know about them, and sometimes you don't, and sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know."

"I'm going to protect my players always, they are more important. It's like a family. If you do some discipline of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room," she added.

The lack of information about Reese's absence has led to various theories behind it, making an already tense situation almost toxic.

During a social media spat with Reese's mother, Angel Reese Webb, Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks revealed the potential reason for the superstar's absence, claiming that she had a substandard GPA.

Whatever happens, moving forward, the LSU Tigers' fans will be disappointed at how their title defense season has started.