Aneesah Morrow gave it all during the LSU Tigers' 72-65 Elite Eight game loss against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday. The rebounding guard scored 15 points on 7 of 19 shooting alongside seven rebounds and one steal. She also suffered a nose injury in the third quarter as she collided with Sa'Myah Smith while closing out through a screen.

The medical staff attended to Morrow on the court before she left for the locker room with a towel on her face. Though initially reported as a broken nose, she later clarified it was only bleeding.

Fans reacted to Morrow's injury on X:

"The eyelashes got to the bench first," a fan said.

"This further proves it's not betts fault what yall smoking? Samayah smith tries to flop and injures her own teammate 💀💀💀," a user wrote.

"Is it a basketball game or WWE? Asking for Aneesah Morrow and Sa’Miyah Smith.," another fan added.

On the other hand, some fans celebrated Morrow's perseverance and determination:

"Girl had us all worried for a sec 😭 Tough as nails! Just a little blood, no big deal 😆💪🔥," a user wrote.

"Aneesah Morrow thank you for all you did in your 4 years especially your 2 years with LSU. Sorry we couldn’t get you a ring but go be great in the W," a fan added.

"She did not break her nose, but what about the elbow shoving by Betts pushing Sa'Maya into Nees.," another user commented.

Aneesah Morrow on Kim Mulkey's impact

With LSU's loss, Aneesah Morrow's college basketball career came to an end. She was the most consistent player for the Tigers this season and caught the nation's attention behind her relentless motor. In the post-game conference, Morrow thanked her coach for helping her develop on and off the court during her time in Baton Rouge.

"Coach Mulkey challenged me to be better person, be a better player and she challenged me to be able to make it in the real world," she said. "She show you how it is and I'm honestly just grateful for that."

Morrow had a standout season, averaging a career-high 18.8 points alongside 2.5 steals and 49.4% effeciency this season. She also led the NCAA in rebounds with 13.7 rpg.

