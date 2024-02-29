Is Bronny James playing tonight vs Washington State? Exploring USC guard’s status ahead of the Cougars matchup

Bronny James has been used sparingly by USC in their last two games against Colorado and UCLA, which left college basketball fans wondering if he is injured or if his previous condition has resurfaced.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield has opted to use James in a minimal role against the Buffaloes and the Bruins. The Sierra Canyon high school standout played for an average of 14.5 in both games and produced 2.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Before those games, the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James had five straight games where he was used for more than 21 minutes.

Is Bronny James playing tonight vs Washington State?

On Thursday, Bronny and USC will travel to the Beasley Coliseum and play No. 19 Washington State for the second time this season. The Trojans will aim for a split of the season series against the Cougars and secure their third win in four games.

The lesser exposure against Colorado and UCLA has left the fans asking about the health status of the freshman guard going into tonight's game against Washington State.

Bronny James declared 'healthy' in USC clash against Washington State

Sports and betting sites that cover NCAA men's basketball games report no major injuries for the Trojans, meaning Bronny James is fit to play on Thursday vs the Cougars.

The Trojans are playing with a "nothing to lose" mentality as they are out of contention for the NCAA Tournament and the Pac-12 Conference title.

The question now is: how long will Enfield play James? Will he keep the minutes restricted or let him play for longer stretches?

Some fans are also left thinking about the latest NBA mock draft, wherein ESPN removed James from the 2024 class and projected him as 39th overall for the 2025 draft.

The latest mock draft report may or may not affect Bronny James' usage in the next few games, depending on how the Trojans utilize him, beginning with the game against Washington State.

Bronny James has averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 19 games for USC. His playing time has dipped to 20.2 minutes and with the current status of the Trojans in the NCAA tournament, is it time for Enfield to unleash James and give him more minutes to polish his craft?

