LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Scores for February 28, 2024

The Battle of Los Angeles resumed on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena as the LA Lakers faced off against the LA Clippers. It's the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Lakers looking to take the season series.

The Lakers won the first two meetings to snap the Clippers' domination that spanned more than three years. The Clippers won 11 straight games over their rivals from Dec. 22, 2020, until Nov. 1, 2023, when the Lakers outlasted them in an overtime thriller.

Wednesday's game was also the 239th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Lakers have historically manhandled the Clippers, with a head-to-head record of 152-86. However, the Clippers are 8-2 against the Lakers in their last 10 matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Let's not get it twisted" - LeBron James in awe of Victor Wembanyama, yet calls for measured excitement

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Scores

LA Lakers players' stats and box score

LeBron James turned back the clock once again as he led the LA Lakers to a comeback win over the LA Clippers. James finished with 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis added 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Rui Hachimura 17 2 0 1 0 2 8 15 53.3 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 1 LeBron James 34 6 8 0 2 3 13 21 61.9 7 12 58.3 1 1 100.0 11 Anthony Davis 20 12 2 2 3 2 8 15 53.3 0 2 0.0 4 5 80.0 -4 Austin Reaves 13 8 5 1 0 1 6 11 54.5 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 -5 D'Angelo Russell 18 2 6 0 0 3 6 10 60.0 3 6 50.0 3 4 75.0 8 Spencer Dinwiddie 7 2 6 0 0 2 3 6 50.0 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 -3 Cam Reddish 5 3 0 1 0 0 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 5 Taurean Prince 2 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 25.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 -3 Max Christie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 Jaxson Hayes 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 6 Skylar Mays DNP Dylan Windler DNP

LA Clippers players' stats and box score

Kawhi Leonard had another great game for the LA Clippers with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. James Harden put up 23 points and nine assists, but the Clippers' defense sagged off in the fourth quarter. Terance Mann added 16 points and two rebounds.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Amir Coffey 8 3 3 2 0 1 3 8 37.5 2 6 33.3 0 0 0.0 9 Kawhi Leonard 26 7 6 1 0 1 11 19 57.9 3 6 50.0 1 2 50.0 -2 Daniel Theis 9 5 2 0 1 1 4 10 40.0 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 0 Terance Mann 16 6 2 1 0 0 7 9 77.8 0 1 0.0 2 2 100.0 -1 James Harden 23 3 9 1 0 4 8 16 50.0 2 9 22.2 5 6 83.3 -12 Russell Westbrook 8 2 3 3 0 1 3 9 33.3 0 2 0.0 2 2 100.0 3 Norman Powell 14 4 2 1 0 1 6 15 40.0 2 9 22.2 0 0 0.0 -13 P.J. Tucker 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -3 Mason Plumlee 8 4 2 1 0 2 3 3 100.0 0 0 0.0 2 4 50.0 -1 Brandon Boston Jr. DNP Kobe Brown DNP Moussa Diabate DNP Bones Hyland DNP Jordan Miller DNP Xavier Moon DNP

Also Read: What happened to Jeff Zillgitt? Closer look at why LeBron James gave shoutout to veteran NBA reporter

LA Lakers complete comeback win over LA Clippers

The Lakers beat the Clippers to win the season series 3-1.

The LA Lakers were down by as much as 21 points on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. The Lakers showed their heart as they got the lead back with around two minutes left in the game. They used their defense to get stops and chip into the Clippers' lead little by little.

On the other hand, the Clippers' defense was just non-existent in the fourth quarter when the Lakers made their run. The Lakers outscored their rivals 39-16 in the final period to take home the 116-112 victory.

The win meant that the Lakers won the season series 3-1 over the Clippers. They gained much-needed momentum heading into a pivotal part of the season. It's another bad loss for the Clippers as their focus started to wane midway through the third quarter.

Also Read: "Little blip on the radar" - Steph Curry opens up on LeBron James link to Warriors amid rumors of Golden State's roster shakeup