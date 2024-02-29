  • home icon
LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Scores for February 28, 2024

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 29, 2024 05:52 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
The Battle of Los Angeles resumed on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena as the LA Lakers faced off against the LA Clippers. It's the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Lakers looking to take the season series.

The Lakers won the first two meetings to snap the Clippers' domination that spanned more than three years. The Clippers won 11 straight games over their rivals from Dec. 22, 2020, until Nov. 1, 2023, when the Lakers outlasted them in an overtime thriller.

Wednesday's game was also the 239th regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Lakers have historically manhandled the Clippers, with a head-to-head record of 152-86. However, the Clippers are 8-2 against the Lakers in their last 10 matchups.

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Scores

LA Lakers players' stats and box score

LeBron James turned back the clock once again as he led the LA Lakers to a comeback win over the LA Clippers. James finished with 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis added 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Rui Hachimura172010281553.31520.0000.01
LeBron James3468023132161.971258.311100.011
Anthony Davis2012223281553.3020.04580.0-4
Austin Reaves138510161154.51425.0000.0-5
D'Angelo Russell182600361060.03650.03475.08
Spencer Dinwiddie7260023650.01425.0000.0-3
Cam Reddish5301002450.01250.0000.05
Taurean Prince2211021425.0010.0000.0-3
Max Christie000000000.0000.0000.02
Jaxson Hayes020000000.0000.0000.06
Skylar MaysDNP
Dylan WindlerDNP

LA Clippers players' stats and box score

Kawhi Leonard had another great game for the LA Clippers with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. James Harden put up 23 points and nine assists, but the Clippers' defense sagged off in the fourth quarter. Terance Mann added 16 points and two rebounds.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Amir Coffey8332013837.52633.3000.09
Kawhi Leonard2676101111957.93650.01250.0-2
Daniel Theis95201141040.01425.0000.00
Terance Mann16621007977.8010.022100.0-1
James Harden233910481650.02922.25683.3-12
Russell Westbrook8233013933.3020.022100.03
Norman Powell144210161540.02922.2000.0-13
P.J. Tucker020001000.0000.0000.0-3
Mason Plumlee84210233100.0000.02450.0-1
Brandon Boston Jr. DNP
Kobe BrownDNP
Moussa DiabateDNP
Bones HylandDNP
Jordan MillerDNP
Xavier MoonDNP

LA Lakers complete comeback win over LA Clippers

The Lakers beat the Clippers to win the season series 3-1.
The LA Lakers were down by as much as 21 points on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. The Lakers showed their heart as they got the lead back with around two minutes left in the game. They used their defense to get stops and chip into the Clippers' lead little by little.

On the other hand, the Clippers' defense was just non-existent in the fourth quarter when the Lakers made their run. The Lakers outscored their rivals 39-16 in the final period to take home the 116-112 victory.

The win meant that the Lakers won the season series 3-1 over the Clippers. They gained much-needed momentum heading into a pivotal part of the season. It's another bad loss for the Clippers as their focus started to wane midway through the third quarter.

