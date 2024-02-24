"Let's not get it twisted": LeBron James in awe of Victor Wembanyama, yet calls for measured excitement

LeBron James was in awe of what Victor Wembanyama did on Friday night against the LA Lakers. Wembanyama recorded an impressive and rare 5x5 game in the loss to James and the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. However, "The King" wants everyone to calm down on the Wemby hype.

In his postgame interview, James was asked about his thoughts on the 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs superstar. He was impressed by what he did, but cautioned that Wembanyama is not the first player to be this good as a rookie in NBA history.

"Let's not get it twisted, he's not the first guy who's had an impact as a rookie," James said.

Victor Wembanyama became the 22nd player in history to have a 5x5 game. He had 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and five blocks in the 123-118 loss to the LA Lakers. He shot 7-for-16 from the field, including 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, in just 30 minutes of action.

James, on the other hand, felt great after missing the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday due to an ankle injury. He finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

"I felt pretty good," James said. "I was more surprised by how well my wind was, to be honest. But ankle did OK. Did so-so. I was happy to get out there and help my team win. That was most important."

LeBron James thinks Victor Wembanyama is special

Is Victor Wembanyama more special than LeBron James?

Before the LA Lakers collided with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, LeBron James had a chance to talk about Victor Wembanyama during the NBA All-Star Weekend. James had nothing but praise for the French phenom and thought that he was a special player in the right situation with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

"I've been asked about Victor before, and I just think he's going to continue to get better and better and better and better the more games he plays," James said. "He has one of the greatest coaches in basketball history in Coach Pop, and he's going to learn it the right way by just being around Pop. Pop is one of my favorite guys."

Wemby is averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 blocks in just 28.5 minutes per game this season. He's still a teenager and will just continue to get better. It's kind of scary to think there's a lot of room to grow for the young star, especially if he gets surrounded by better teammates.

