“Get in the way of his teammates”: Draymond Green cautions Victor Wembanyama about potential team friction

Draymond Green had some words of wisdom for San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama as the latter heads into the remaining half of his maiden NBA season.

After being drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, the Frenchman, who was regarded as a generational superstar, lived up to every bit of the hype by making his presence felt on the floor this season.

While the rebuilding Spurs are going through their share of growing pains, Wembanyama has emerged as their cornerstone and is earmarked for greatness with the franchise.

However, Golden State Warriors veteran forward Green urged for some caution from the phenom when it comes to being the lone gun-slinger in the San Antonio outfit.

Green told Jamal Crawford on his podcast 'The Draymond Green Show' that Wembanyama could open himself up to some strain with his teammates if he does too much at the cost of the other players not realizing their roles.

"He (Victor Wembanyama) is a special talent, but I think it's going to be important for him to figure out what it is that ... he can almost do too much. And it could get in the way of his teammates because he starts to float and you don't necessarily know where your place is on the court."

[Starts 41:00 onwards]

One of the hallmarks of Wembanyama's game is that he is a quick learner. Ever since coach Gregg Popovich moved him from power forward to center, the 20-year-old has been a force on the defensive end as he broke down offenses and that he could do so without fouling makes it difficult for teams to get past the big.

That makes it all the more interesting considering that Victor Wembanyama can play across positions. For Green, that's being a one-man army that could prove detrimental to the team. Only time will tell if this might be the case and whether the Frenchman's versatility could cause friction.

The Spurs aren't contenders, but Victor Wembanyama's rookie season is a success

At 11-44, the San Antonio Spurs hold the second-worst record in the league this season, after the Detroit Pistons.

The wins have come up against some quality teams, but as a young and inexperienced unit, the team has struggled closing out games. However, Victor Wembanyama has been a bright spot for the Spurs, and his rookie season has proved to be a success.

Heading into the All-Star break that saw him lace up for the Rising Stars Challenge, Wembanyama averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks, including a rare triple-double featuring blocks instead of assists against the Toronto Raptors.

It remains to be seen if he can keep up his consistency as the Spurs hit an early offseason.