What happened to Jeff Zillgitt? Closer look at why LeBron James gave shoutout to veteran NBA reporter

LeBron James missed the NBA All-Star Game Media Day on Saturday, but made up for it the next day. James discussed a lot of topics, including his future with the LA Lakers and the rumors linking him to the Golden State Warriors. However, "The King" also made a touching gesture to Jeff Zillgitt.

Zillgitt asked the final question of James' pregame presser and the Lakers star was ecstatic to see the veteran NBA reporter. It was a sort of reunion between the two, with James wishing Zillgitt a speedy recovery almost a year ago.

"First of all, it's f***ing great to see you," James said. "It's so great to see you, Jeff. Love this and the fact that you got the last question is even greater. You tried to hide in the back, I love that as well. Love you, man. Wow, it's great to see you."

But what happened to Jeff Zillgitt and why did LeBron James give him a shoutout? Zillgitt reportedly underwent cancer surgery last year and one of the athletes who wished him a speedy recovery was the LA Lakers superstar. The veteran NBA reporter has been in the industry since 1995.

It should be pointed out that Zillgitt was diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2015 and it's unclear if his cancer surgery was related to it. He also developed multiple liver metastases five years after his cancer diagnosis. Nevertheless, the important thing is he's back at work and one of the greatest NBA players ever was so happy to see him return.

LeBron James gives honest answer about Bronny's future

LeBron James watching Bronny play for USC.

One of the topics LeBron James discussed on Sunday was the future of his son Bronny, who is in his freshman season with the USC Trojans. Bronny is struggling for consistency at USC, with some mock drafts not having him in the Top 60.

But regardless of Bronny's future, James opened up about his dream of playing with his son. The 18-year-old has yet to make a decision about declaring for the NBA draft, but "The King" will support him no matter what.

"It's up to him, it's up to the kid," James said on 'Inside the NBA.' "We're going to go through the whole process. He's still in season now, he has the Pac-12 tournament coming up. … We;re going to weigh all options and we're going to let the kid make the decision."

