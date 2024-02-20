Steph Curry opened up about the recent rumors linking LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. Curry is not opposed to the possibility, but downplayed the chances of it happening. He has a contract with the Warriors until the 2025-26 season, while James has a player option for next season with the LA Lakers.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Curry was asked about potentially teaming up with "The King." He discussed it happening at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, as well as possibly at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, he called the potential team-up in the NBA as "what ifs."

"In fantasy land when it comes to the NBA, I know that was a shock to the world in the sense of the what ifs. I was telling somebody like if you're around this league long enough you're going to get surprised with some stuff that you thought would never be possible. A little blip on the radar that turned everybody's heads but we keep moving."

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors were one of two teams who inquired about the availability of LeBron James at the trade deadline. Draymond Green reportedly asked Warriors owner Joe Lacob to look into possibly acquiring the LA Lakers superstar.

However, the Lakers rebuffed the Warriors' inquiry, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers, regarding "The King." The franchise stayed put at the trade deadline with hopes of making the playoffs without making a major splash to improve their roster.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports believes that James joining the Warriors is a possibility this offseason. The four-time NBA MVP could opt out of his contract with the Lakers and become a free agent.

LeBron James comments on rumors linking him to Golden State

LeBron James reacts to rumors linking him to the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James told the "Inside the NBA" crew after the 2024 All-Star Game that he became aware of the trade rumors linking him to the Golden State Warriors like everybody else. James knew how transactions work, but the LA Lakers never told him about the Warriors' inquiry.

"I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it," James said. "Sometimes there's conversations that happen behind closed doors that you don't even know about it and I guess until it's real or not, then they'll bring it to you. But it never even got to me."

James added that he's unsure of what he'll do next season since his son Bronny remains undecided about entering the NBA draft later this year. The 18-year-old guard is having a tough rookie season with the USC Trojans although he's also still a few months removed from suffering a cardiac arrest.

