"Me and Kawhi was in awe of him”: NBA icons Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard in disbelief over Damian Lillard's half-court shots

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard were in awe of Damian Lillard's performance in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. KD and Leonard were impressed particularly by Lillard's range as he made two half-court shots on Sunday night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In the post-All-Star Game media availability, Durant had nothing but praise for the 2024 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. He mentioned Lillard's work ethic for making long-distance shots impressive.

"Me and Kawhi was in awe of him shooting from the half-court line like it's a free throw," Durant said. "That's just strength, power, just muscle memory. Somebody who works extremely hard every day on their craft to be able to do that without flinching. It was just normal, natural motion."

Damian Lillard finished with 39 points, shooting 53.5% from the field and going 11-for-24 from beyond the arc. Lillard scored 22 of his 39 points in the first half, setting the tone for the Eastern Conference's first win in the All-Star Game since 2014.

Kevin Durant, on the other hand, had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Durant was limited to just 24 minutes since the game was already out of reach toward the end of the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard contributed five points and two rebounds in just 10 minutes. Leonard was nursing an adductor injury before the All-Star break and there were even doubts about his availability. He has been very healthy for the LA Clippers this season, which is a great sight for any basketball fan.

Damian Lillard booed by Indiana crowd after winning All-Star Game MVP

Indiana booed Damian Lillard after he won the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Damian Lillard was a big winner in the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Lillard won his second consecutive 3-Point Contest on Saturday and took home the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award for the first time in his career.

However, Indiana fans were not happy as they booed Lillard out of the building after he was named MVP. The fans probably thought that Tyrese Haliburton deserved to win the award following a great performance on Sunday. Haliburton had 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Another reason why Indiana booed Lillard is his association with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers and Bucks have developed a rivalry this season, with many hoping that it could become a playoff matchup. Indiana faced the Bucks five times this season and has won four of them.

