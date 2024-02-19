"Kobe in heaven mad asf": NBA fans berate 2024 All-Stars for arguably most lethargic game of all-time in record-scoring contest

NBA fans are not happy with the 2024 All-Star Game in Indiana after the scoring record was broken by the Eastern Conference. Damian Lillard led the way for the East with 36 points as they scored a record 211 points in their win over the Western Conference on Sunday.

Lillard was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP for his performance, which was met by boos from the Indianapolis crowd. Tyrese Haliburton also had a great game for the East and the hometown Pacers fans wanted him to win. Jaylen Brown even scored 36 points for the East as well, while Karl-Anthony Towns exploded for 50 points for the West.

However, fans online are not happy with the free-scoring and defense-less All-Star Game. One fan even wrote:

"Kobe in heaven mad asf."

Kobe Bryant is known for his competitive nature and even got a broken nose playing in the All-Star Game. Bryant owns the record for most All-Star Game MVPs with four tied with Bob Pettit.

Another fan wants the All-Star Game canceled because a team scoring 211 points and a combined score of 297 in a game is crazy:

"Just cancel the NBA All-Star game. 211 points is insane and 397 combined points in a game is just disgusting."

This fan wants the All-Star Game fixed:

"I get that they haven't really played defense in the All-Star game in my lifetime, but 211 points is pretty absurd."

Here are other memes and reactions to the record-breaking 2024 NBA All-Star Game:

Records set in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

What were the records set in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 All-Star Game was entertaining for fans who wanted all offense and no defense. It was a successful event despite the criticisms from fans on social media. The talking point of this year's All-Star Game is the record-breaking 211 points scored by the Eastern Conference.

It was the first time that a team crossed the 200-point threshold in an All-Star Game. The previous record was 194 set in 2016 by the Western Conference. However, it was not the only record set in Indiana on Sunday night.

According to multiple reports, the 2024 All-Star Game also set the following records:

Most combined points - 397 points

Most 3-point shots made by a team - 43 3PM by the East

Most combined 3-point attempts - 168 3PA

