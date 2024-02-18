"Black men don't cheat": Online streamer whose pics LeBron James allegedly liked on 'X' reveals getting 'death threats'

LeBron James is going viral on NBA Twitter for allegedly liking images of an online streamer named Oshun Guerra on TikTok. The streamer is also known as @honey.isabelle on Instagram and @DaFogell on X. James allegedly liked one of her posts on X, which led to some death threats.

According to several posts on X, James allegedly, or even accidentally, liked a set of images shared by Guerra on her X account. There were a bunch of screenshots of James' account showing that he liked that photo. However, it should be noted that his account doesn't show it when you go to his liked posts.

But here's a screenshot of the LA Lakers superstar allegedly liking the Guerra's images.

LeBron James' fans on X immediately went off on Oshun Guerra's X account. Some people allegedly sent her "death threats" even though she was not the one who shared the alleged like by "The King."

Guerra wrote in an already deleted tweet:

"Death threats is crazy."

Oshun Guerra's deleted tweet about death threats.

She followed it up with an indirect reference to the LeBron situation:

"Black men don't cheat."

It should be pointed out that nothing has been confirmed at this moment. Guerra even began discussing other NBA-related questions on her X account after the alleged like went viral.

The streamer seems to be a huge fan of the Charlotte Hornets. Gerald Wallace is her favorite player from the franchise, while liking Brandon Miller's fit in Charlotte. She also thought that trading LaMelo Ball, the team's lone superstar, would fix the Hornets' woes.

LeBron James focused on his 20th NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James is ready for his 20th NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron James of the LA Lakers was named to his 20th All-Star Game this season and will look to captain the Western Conference to win. James was unavailable on Saturday's All-Star Practice and Media Day, which disappointed some fans in attendance.

However, James will be available to play on Sunday and could possibly win his fourth All-Star Game MVP. He has broken so many records up to this point that it's not far-fetched to think that he'll go after Kobe Bryant's record for most ASG MVPs and tie it this year.

It has been a wild season for James and the Lakers. They are still in the play-in tournament spots despite winning the 2023 NBA Cup. They didn't make any huge trade at the deadline, which is something that "The King" was not expecting. He was even rumored to be available with teams such as the Golden State Warriors inquiring about him.

