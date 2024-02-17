How many money balls are in NBA 3-Point Contest? Exploring the unique rules of All-Star Weekend event

The 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest will be sponsored by Starry for the second year in a row. The rules for the 3-Point Contest are unique, especially with the introduction of the "Starry" ball and "Starry" range. But how many balls are used in this year's edition of the event?

According to the official rules of the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest, there are 27 balls to be used for the competition. There are 20 regular game balls, five money balls and two "Starry" balls. The regular game ball is equivalent to one point, the money ball is worth two points and the "Starry" ball is worth three points.

There will be four racks of regular game balls, one rack of money balls and two "Starry" balls in two separate "Starry" ranges way outside the arc. Each contestant will have 70 seconds to complete one round with the three-highest players moving into the final.

Who will participate in this year's NBA 3-Point Contest?

There will be eight participants in this year's NBA 3-Point Contest. Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks has the opportunity to defend his trophy and win it again for the second straight year. Lillard has been struggling with his shot this season, but it's hard to doubt one of the greatest shooters ever.

Lillard will go up against fellow East All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson, as well as teammate Malik Beasley. Karl-Anthony Towns and Lauri Markkanen will represent the big men.

Towns is the only other contestant who has won the competition previously. He took home the 3-point crown in the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. He was just the second big man to win the event along with Dirk Nowitzki, who won it back in 2006.

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Shootout

In addition to the Starry NBA 3-Point Contest, All-Star Saturday will also feature the 3-Point Challenge between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. They are arguably the best 3-point shooters in the NBA and WNBA, respectively. Ionescu issued the challenge last year after breaking the 3-point record with 37 points in one round.

Curry finally accepted the challenge and it was made possible for this year's event. The two will follow the current NBA 3-Point Contest rules under Starry, with 20 regular game balls, five money balls and two "Starry" balls.

The Warriors superstar will use standard-size NBA balls, while Ionescu will be using WNBA balls. Both will compete in the standard 3-point arc, which is 23 feet, nine inches.

