"Still going through puberty": Tyrese Haliburton switching voices after PR shuts presser down has NBA fans in shambles

Tyrese Haliburton went viral following his recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" for using two different voices. Haliburton knows that it happens and claims that he cannot control it. NBA fans are in shambles after the Indiana Pacers guard changed voices in the post-All-Star Game press conference.

A New York Knicks fan page noticed that Haliburton used his normal voice and a deep voice during the postgame press conference on Sunday. He was using his normal voice speaking to reporters, but it changed to a deeper one when a PR personnel tried to end his postgame interview.

Haliburton had a great All-Star Weekend for the Pacers, winning the Skills Challenge with Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin. He also had a great All-Star Game, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Some Pacers thought that he deserved to win MVP over Damian Lillard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans on social media noticed Tyrese Haliburton and his two voices. Some began making fun of what they heard, while others were just in awe that the two voices were so different from each other.

One fan joked:

"Bro, still going through puberty."

Expand Tweet

This fan hates it and is fascinated by it at the same time:

"Weirdest shit ever. I am absolutely a hater but this is honestly fascinating."

Expand Tweet

This fan was able to use a "One Piece" reference:

"Tyrese got two souls inside his body like Blackbeard."

Expand Tweet

Here are other memes and reactions to Tyrese Haliburton's two voices:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Me and Kawhi was in awe of him" - NBA icons Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard in disbelief over Damian Lillard's half-court shots

Tyrese Haliburton acknowledges having 2 voices on national television

Tyrese Haliburton knows he has two voices.

Tyrese Haliburton was on "The Pat McAfee Show" recently to promote the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Pat McAfee is an Indianapolis legend, being a punter for the Colts from 2009 to 2016. McAfee is now part of ESPN, while his show is one of the most popular in the world of sports.

During the interview with Haliburton, McAfee noticed how the Pacers guard changed his voice mid-sentence and he was very fascinated by what he heard. Haliburton acknowledged that it happens to him all the time and has no control over it.

"I do, people say that all the time," Haliburton said when McAfee noticed the voice change. "I watched podcasts and after like, 'Damn, my voice changed.' I don't know. I didn't do it on purpose. It just happens that way naturally sometime."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Kobe in heaven mad asf" - NBA fans berate 2024 All-Stars for arguably most lethargic game of all-time in record-scoring contest