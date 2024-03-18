Is Bronny James' USC in 2024 March Madness? Taking a look at LeBron James' son's NCAA tournament status

No, Bronny James and USC will not be playing in March Madness this season as the Trojans failed to the qualify for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was, by far, the biggest storyline in college basketball this season as there was constant attention on him.

However, the Trojans being excluded from the list of 68 teams should come as no surprise as they needed a late-season miracle, likely including a Pac-12 Tournament title, to reach the postseason. USC finished the regular season just 14-17 and 8-12 in conference play. However, they did enter the conference tournament riding a three-game winning streak.

While they were just the No.9 seed, the Trojans knocked off the Washington Huskies with an 80-74 victory in their opening game. However, they suffered a 70-49 blowout loss to the Arizona Wildcats the very next day.

Although several programs have received and turned down invites to the NIT(National Invitation Tournament), there has been no updates as to whether or not USC has received an invite. It is unclear if Bronny James will decide to play if they do receive, and accept, an invite. If the true freshman guard decides to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, he could opt to focus on preparing for the combine rather than appearing in the NIT.

Anonymous NBA executive is grading Bronny James on a curve

Bronny James did not have a great season as he averaged 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. He did so while shooting 37.4% from the field, 27.3% from 3-point range and 67.6% from the free-throw line. Despite this, an anonymous NBA executive recently said the USC Trojans guard should be graded on a curve, stating:

"You miss four months of the offseason and try to rush back, that's really tough to do. So I grade him on a heavy curve, personally. I imagine from a basketball perspective, the best thing would have been for him to not play because he missed so much time over the summer to adjust to college basketball, and you get thrown in the middle with this kind of weird team that wasn't functioning anyways."

He added:

"I thought it made for what I think ended up being a clunky situation in every direction. To the kid's credit, I think he did his best."

Check out the Western Conference executive's comments on Bronny James below:

James missed the first ten games of the season after suffering a cardiac arrest. It is unclear if he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft or look to continue developing at the collegiate level.