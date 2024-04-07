Is Caitlin Clark playing today vs South Carolina? Looking at Iowa guard’s availability ahead of women's National Championship game

The fans eagerly await star Caitlin Clark in today's NCAA women's championship game, which will feature the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (37-0) against the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (34-4). The game is set to start at 2 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Gamecocks have had a perfect season, but last year, Iowa pulled off a surprise victory over an undefeated South Carolina team in the Final Four.

Nevertheless, the big question leading up to the game is whether Clark will be taking on Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 women's NCAA championship game today.

Is Caitlin Clark playing today?

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes speaks with the media after beating the UConn Huskies

Yes, Caitlin Clark is expected to hit the court today against the Gamecocks. The Iowa senior is aiming for a storybook ending to her college career with a national championship. In a statement before the championship game, Clark stated:

“(I’m) just trying to enjoy every single second because I’m fortunate enough to be able to be in the National Championship again and give it everything I got. That would be the cherry on top. That would be the top of the list, the thing that you’re most proud of.”

The Hawkeyes narrowly edged out UConn with a 71-69 victory in the semifinals to move forward to the NCAA championship title.

Caitlin Clark's stats last game

The impact of Clark in women's basketball has driven fans wild. In a thrilling semifinal victory over UConn, she finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Nonetheless, Clark struggled in the first half, scoring only six points after a 3-for-11 shooting performance and missing all six of her 3-point attempts.

Expand Tweet

This marked the first time in her four-year NCAA Tournament career that she failed to make a 3-pointer, as reported by the ESPN telecast.

Has Caitlin Clark ever won the National Championship?

The NCAA has been running the March Madness basketball tournament since 1939. Meanwhile, despite her four seasons with Iowa, Clark has yet to secure a women's NCAA Championship win.

2024 marks her first appearance in the title game, where she and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. Despite South Carolina's strong performance this season, Iowa's star player is in the spotlight. On Saturday, South Carolina's coach said:

“If Caitlin wins the championship, she’s pretty damn good, yeah, like, she’s a GOAT. I mean, she’s really damn good regardless. But winning the championship would seal the deal. I hope to the dear Lord she doesn’t.”

Expand Tweet

The college senior has scored over 3,900 points in her career, which is more than any other college athlete, male or female, in the history of the NCAA.

On March 8, the women's basketball star, Caitlin Clark, broke Stephen Curry's NCAA single-season 3-pointer record against Penn State.

Which team are you rooting for in today's championship game: the South Carolina Gamecocks or the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Also Read: "I've told Caitlin Clark for over a year to save her gear" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delighted by $150,000 bid for NCAA star's jersey