Is Caitlin Clark playing today vs UConn? Looking at Iowa guard’s availability ahead of Final Four

Senior guard Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes should be ready to take on guard Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies. The winner of this Final Four matchup on Friday night will advance to the 2024 NCAA championship game on Sunday against the winner of the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Wolfpack showdown. But will Clark be in the lineup today? Let's take a look at the most recent information and discuss if she will play in this game.

Is Caitlin Clark playing today?

Caitlin Clark will be in the lineup tonight for the Iowa Hawkeyes. That means we will see Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark in a battle of two of the best guards in college basketball. Clark is not dealing with any injuries, so she enters this game in full health.

Clark has shown the ability to dominate throughout the NCAA Tournament. In her four games, she is averaging 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.8 steals per game.

Caitlin Clark's stats last game

Caitlin Clark is coming off a monster outing against defending champions LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight. In that game, she played all 40 minutes and finished with 41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and a block in the 94-87 victory. She shot the ball pretty well in the game, going 13 of 29 from the floor, 9 of 20 from beyond the arc and 6 for 7 at the free-throw line.

A lot of that game was up against guard Hailey Van Lith, who appeared to have trouble handling the one-on-ones against Clark.

Can the Iowa Hawkeyes win tonight against the UConn Huskies?

Per ESPN Bet, the Iowa Hawkeyes enter this Final Four matchup against the UConn Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite. The battle between the two teams will be intriguing as it could potentially be the final game of Caitlin Clark in women's college basketball.

The Hawkeyes' offense has been doing incredibly well and should outscore the Huskies in this game to advance to the national championship game for the second consecutive season.

