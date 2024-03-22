Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster won't play during March Madness due to a right ankle injury.

Duke enters March Madness as a No. 4 seed and will take on Vermont on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Caleb Foster's injury update

Caleb Foster will miss the entire NCAA Tournament due to a right ankle injury, head coach Jon Scheyer said Thursday.

Foster has missed the last five games for the Blue Devils, but Scheyer was hopeful for the freshman guard to be able to play but the doctors wouldn't clear him.

"My heart breaks for Caleb because Caleb has done literally everything you could ask from a guy who has an injury and trying to get back out there," Scheyer said, via ESPN... "He wasn't able to really be himself. And so he's going to be out. He has a stress fracture in his ankle, and it's a unique injury. And so we'll be missing him."

Although Duke has been able to play without Foster, Scheyer says there is no replacing the freshman guard.

"There's no replacing Caleb. He's got a big heart. He's a tough competitor and he's just somebody that makes everybody better on the floor. And unfortunately, we've had to play without him since the Wake Forest game, and there's no replacing him."

Caleb Foster's stats ahead of first-round in 2024 March Madness

Caleb Foster is a freshman guard who played in 27 games for Duke this season while starting 15 games.

Boston College v Duke

Foster averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while averaging 25.4 minutes per game this season. He last played on Feb. 24 against Wake Forest, when he recorded eight points, three rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes.

The guard was a four-star recruit out of California.

Is Duke favored to win on Friday?

The Duke Blue Devils are sizeable favorites to defeat Vermont on Friday evening.

Duke is 12.5 points favorites to defeat Vermont in the opening round, the over/under is set at 133 points.

If the Blue Devils defeat Vermont, Duke will play the winner of Wisconsin vs. James Madison in the Round of 32.

