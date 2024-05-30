Is Caleb Love returning to Arizona basketball? Exploring the Wildcats guard's commitment status for 2024-25 season

Caleb Love announced on Wednesday that he is withdrawing from the 2024 NBA draft and returning to play for the Arizona Wildcats. The guard will be using his extra COVID eligibility year.

Caleb Love posted a video with the highlights of his lone season with the Wildcats to his X and said:

"Wildcat nation. It's been so amazing the way you welcomed me and showered me with love. No way I could walk away from that right now. Show goes on," Love said in his announcement video.

Caleb Love played three seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels before transferring to Arizona for his senior year. He averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 41.3% from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc. The Pac-12 Player of the Year had career-highs in scoring rebounds and steals and field-goal rate.

The 6-foot-4 guard did not receive an invitation to the NBA draft Combine. However, he did participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp, where he played in front of professional scouts.

Boosted by Caleb Love's return, the Wildcats look forward to a strong season in 2024-25

Caleb Love's return to Arizona is crucial as the Wildcats attempt at the national championship once again. Their 2024 campaign came to an end with the Sweet Sixteen loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Wildcats ended last season ranked 11th in offense and 10th in defense, according to KenPom.com.

The Arizona Wildcats shift to the Big-12 Conference for the 2024-25 season with one of the strongest rosters. Along with Love, the team added center Tobe Awaka (Tennessee), forward Trey Townsend (Oakland), and forward Anthony Dell’Orso (Campbell) from the transfer portal. Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis are also expected to return.

However, the Wildcats lost the commitment of incoming freshmen Joson Sanon, who has decided to play for rival Arizona State, and Jamari Philips after Love's announcement. 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Boosi said per CBS Sports:

"Even before Sanon committed to Arizona, his recruitment had been a bit of a rollercoaster. Despite Sanon and those around him assuring Tommy Lloyd that his commitment was secure, there had been a growing feeling that Sanon would never make it to Tucson if Love returned. That he backed out almost immediately is no surprise though his pledge to Arizona State came quicker than anticipated."

For Philips, it is possible that the move came from the Wildcats camp as Jason Scheer of 247Sports' Wildcat Authority called it "Arizona parting ways."

"The bigger issue for Phillips and the Wildcats is what the roster will look like next season and how the potential playing time has changed as well," Scheer wrote.

What are your predictions for the upcoming season? Let us know in the comment section below.